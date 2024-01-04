Highlights Sunderland should consider signing Kieffer Moore to address their striker issues.

The club's policy of signing young strikers has not paid off.

Moore could be the difference between success and failure for Sunderland this season.

With Bournemouth open to letting Kieffer Moore leave the club this month, Sunderland should be looking at the Welshman as a potential signing to fix their striker issues.

The Sun have reported that it's expected that Moore will leave the Premier League club this month, with the likes of Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, and West Brom all interested in the Welsh international.

However, Sunderland should also be looking at the 31-year-old, with his Championship experience and technical ability meaning he'd add a dimension to the side's attack that they've really been missing.

Moore has started just one game all season, coming in the League Cup against Swansea where he was hauled off at half-time. He's made just seven substitute Premier League appearances, totaling just 93 minutes of football and scoring just once, coming last month against Crystal Palace.

Sunderland should tweak transfer policy

Sunderland have adopted a transfer policy of signing young talented players, in the hope they can sell them for more money after impressing for the club.

While this is great, this means that often Sunderland's players are raw and inexperienced, despite being very talented prospects.

In the summer transfer window, the Black Cats recruited strikers such as 20-year-old Luís Semedo, 18-year-old Eliezer Mayenda, 25-year-old Nazariy Rusyn and signed 20-year-old Mason Burstow on loan.

It's fair to say the policy of signing young strikers hasn't paid dividends for the club, with the four strikers scoring just one goal between them all season. That came through Rusyn in the club's most recent league game against Preston and has shown that the club desperately need an experienced striker, even if that goes against the club's current recruitment model.

Championship Table - as it stands 04/01/2024 Club P GF Pts 1 Leicester City 26 54 65 2 Ipswich Town 26 48 55 3 Southampton 26 46 52 4 Leeds United 26 45 48 5 West Brom 26 36 42 6 Sunderland 26 36 40

It's remarkable that Sunderland are currently in the play-off places given the lack of goals from their strikers. The club have scored 36 goals this season, the joint lowest in the top six, but it shows that with a proven goalscorer adding goals, the club have a genuine chance of doing something special this season.

Moore could be the difference between success and failure

There's a reason why so many top Championship clubs are interested in Moore, and that's because he could make the difference between a successful campaign and one of disappointment.

In his last full, injury-free season at Championship level, he scored 20 goals in 42 games for Cardiff as they finished in eighth place. He would be hugely influential to any side in the league, and there's a reason why even teams like Leeds and Ipswich are thought to be admirers of the Welshman.

With a host of clubs interested, it's set to be a battle to secure his signature this month. Despite Moore's age, Kristjaan Speakman needs to make an exception to Sunderland's recruitment policy and attempt to being the striker to the Stadium of Light.