Highlights Sunderland should consider signing Ben Brereton-Diaz, an in-form forward who has previously excelled in the Championship.

Brereton-Diaz's move to Spain has not gone as planned, making a return to English football a viable option for him.

Signing Brereton-Diaz would provide Sunderland with a potent attacking threat and could bolster their promotion push if they are in contention for the playoffs.

Sunderland could well be wise in joining the hunt for one of the Championship's most in-form forwards from recent years.

The Black Cats look in decent shape at the moment in terms of the play-off fight, though of course there is still a long way to go in the campaign and they will not be getting ahead of themselves.

They may already be thinking about their January transfer recruitment, though, and Ben Brereton-Diaz is a player who might well be worth considering as a target...

Where are Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Ben Brereton-Diaz eyed by several English clubs

According to TeamTalk, a host of sides are interested in the forward, with him struggling to make the impact he would have wanted so far in Spain after heading there following on from an exit from Blackburn.

They report the likes of Crystal Palace and Burnley in the Premier League, as well as Leicester, Southampton and West Brom in the Championship are all monitoring his situation with them potentially looking at a move in January if the opportunity presents itself.

Sunderland should plan swoop for Ben Brereton-Diaz

Sunderland, though, should also be among the clubs taking a closer look at him, especially given his form in the Championship the last time he was in the country.

The forward has struggled for minutes and goals so far this season in La Liga for Spanish side Villarreal.

Whilst you can appreciate just why he wanted to make the move - he might have never had the chance again after some scintillating form for Blackburn Rovers - it seems that a move back to these shores could well be something he'd now benefit from.

Indeed, Sunderland would benefit themselves from having such a player, who'd be massively determined to remind us all of what he can do.

Championship defenders are probably still recovering, with him scoring 36 goals in 80 appearances in the last two seasons in the league for Blackburn before he left in the summer.

He'd cost a fair bit in terms of wages, but we know what a menace he can be at this level and he'd dovetail brilliantly with some of the attacking talent the club already has.

A forward line with the likes of him and Jack Clarke charging forward is enough to give Championship defences nightmares, and that's before you add in the other attacking players the club has.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts, and Bradley Dack have something to offer in the final third, but you feel as though the club needs that extra focal point as a striker.

Clarke is working wonders but Nazariy Rusyn has struggled for form, and bringing in a centre-forward of Brereton-Diaz's calibre could bring it all together for Tony Mowbray, as it nearly did at Blackburn.

This said, Sunderland may only be able to get him on one condition.

With him being linked with clubs in both the Premier League and Championship promotion picture, Sunderland would surely be only able to attract him themselves if they are in that fight to go up.

The Chilean international has the quality to be easily at a top Championship club or a lower Premier League side, and he will only want to come back here with that prospect on offer.

Sunderland could certainly be able to offer him that, but they must be in the play-off picture when the window opens up once more to even stand a chance.

If they managed to sign him, though, it would be the sort of statement arrival that would put the rest of the league on notice.