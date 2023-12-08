Highlights Sunderland are in search of a new manager to lead them in their promotion push, as they have slipped in recent weeks due to inconsistency.

Mike Dodds will be the interim manager while Sunderland search for a permanent replacement.

Steve Cooper, the current manager of Nottingham Forest, could be a potential candidate for Sunderland due to his impressive track record in the Championship and ability to work well with a younger squad.

Sunderland are currently on the lookout for a new manager midway through the season.

On the fourth of December, Tony Mowbray was relieved of his managerial duties Sunderland, with the side sitting ninth in the Championship table.

By no means has it been a disastrous campaign for the Black Cats, but the objective of a promotion push is clear, and the side appear to have slipped away in recent weeks due to their inconsistency.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Mike Dodds will take charge of the club on an interim basis, alongside the existing first-team coaching staff, while Sunderland search for a new permanent manager.

A few names have been tipped for the role, including Reims' Will Still and Frenchman Julien Sable, but the Black Cats will have to keep their options open in order to appoint the perfect candidate.

While it may seem ambitious, Sunderland should look to the Premier League as Steve Cooper's job appears to be on the line. Cooper's CV is strong, so the Black Cats should certainly keep a close eye on his situation at Nottingham Forest.

Forest's disappointing start to the season

Nottingham Forest sit 16th in the Premier League, having picked up just three wins from their first 15 games. Their performances in the league have been totally unreflective of the money spent on strengthening the squad to suit Premier League standards.

The side are currently on a 4-game losing streak in the Premier League, and on Wednesday night they were simply humiliated at Craven Cottage, losing 5-0 to Marco Silva's Fulham.

This poor result has heightened speculation around the stability of Steve Cooper's job, but the Welshman appears to remain positive despite claims of his imminent sacking.

He told BBC Sport, "I don't think like that. That is not a good way to think. It is like saying to a player 'you have to play well or you will not play again' - it is not a thought process I believe in using."

As per Sky Sports though, the feeling among the playing squad and other members of staff at the City Ground is that a fifth-straight Premier League defeat at Molineux on Saturday will lead inevitably to a managerial change. Sunderland should certainly keep tabs on his situation at Forest over the coming days as they search for the right man in charge.

Would Cooper be a good appointment for Sunderland?

The 43-year-old's track record in the Championship is mightily impressive, having guided Swansea to the play-offs on two occasions before falling short and departing for Forest.

In his first season as Forest manager, he led his side to the play-offs once again, this time being successful and sending the club into the Premier League.

Additionally, Cooper has been known to work well with a younger playing squad, having managed England U16s and U17s in the past, which included coaching the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

In that regard, he appears to be the perfect fit for Sunderland, who currently have a rather young squad, with Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke among their key players.

Sunderland would have absolutely no doubts about his abilities, but it would be a rather optimistic pursuit.

His CV is strong, and now that he has proved he can survive in the Premier League after last season, he may prefer to wait for another Premier League job to become available if he were to be sacked by Nottingham Forest.