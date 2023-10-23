Highlights Burnley and Brentford are still interested in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, despite failed bids in the summer.

Sunderland should consider retaining Clarke in January to maximize their chances of achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Clarke has shown commitment to the club and his fine form on the pitch, making him an important asset for Sunderland's promotion push.

Sunderland could be facing a battle to hold on to winger Jack Clarke in January.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley had four bids rejected for the 22-year-old this summer, the last of which was in excess of £10 million, with their offers falling significantly short of the Black Cats' valuation of around £15 million.

However, it does not seem that the Clarets are ready to give up their pursuit of Clarke just yet, and according to Football Insider, they are keeping tabs on him ahead of the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace and Brentford were also linked with a move for Clarke this summer, and the Bees are reportedly set to reignite their interest in the winger in January.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland stats

Clarke enjoyed an outstanding season last term, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists in 50 appearances to help the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs, and his fine form has continued into the new campaign.

The winger is amongst the top scorers this term, having netted seven goals in 12 games heading into last week's October international break.

Should Sunderland consider selling Jack Clarke in January?

Sunderland entered last weekend sitting fourth in the table after picking up 19 points from their first 11 league games, and with Tony Mowbray's side looking set for another play-off challenge, the club will be keen to help hold of all their prized assets in January.

When deciding their strategy for the upcoming window, the Black Cats should look to one of the teams promoted from the Championship last season, Sheffield United.

The Blades retained star duo Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in January, refusing to entertain any bids for the pair, losing out on potentially significant transfer fees.

Berge and Ndiaye went on to play a key role as Paul Heckingbottom's side secured automatic promotion, finishing as runners-up behind champions Burnley.

While it could be tough for Sunderland to turn down an offer for Clarke in the region of their £15 million valuation, the financial benefits of promotion to the Premier League would undoubtedly be greater, and keeping Clarke is their best chance of achieving that.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The winger was said to be unhappy after the club blocked his move to Burnley this summer, but if he was frustrated, he has not shown that on the pitch this season, with Mowbray praising his attitude.

"Not really. He told me that if the move happens it happens, he’ll take it in his stride," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo last month.

"If it doesn’t happen he’s going to be happy at this football club.

"He said that to me so I didn’t have any fears. He wasn’t banging on my door saying ‘gaffer I want to go, what’s going on?’ He wasn’t doing that.

"He was saying 'if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen I’ll give you everything I’ve got' which was good to hear and he’s continued to do that."

Clarke is likely to remain committed to Sunderland's promotion push if he is again denied a move in January, and given the club's strong start to the season, he may feel his best chance of reaching the Premier League is by remaining at the Stadium of Light.

Which other Sunderland players could leave in January?

Clarke is not the only Black Cats player attracting attention ahead of the January transfer window, with defender Dan Ballard also said to be on Burnley's radar, while Southampton remain interested in winger Patrick Roberts.

Sunderland's resolve will certainly be tested in January, but they must follow the Blades' example and hold firm should they receive offers for any of their star men.