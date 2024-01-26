Highlights Sunderland's young squad has the potential to achieve Premier League promotion, but they may need to part with some of their star players to aim higher.

Coventry City's successful rebuild, which saw them replace key players and invest wisely, could serve as a reminder for Sunderland to adopt a similar strategy.

If Sunderland were to generate significant transfer fees by selling players like Jack Clarke and Anthony Patterson, they could potentially become the most exciting project in the Championship.

Sunderland's young squad is arguably one of the most exciting in the Championship at the moment as Michael Beale's men aim for a place in the Premier League - but they could be best parting with some of their stars to aim higher.

The Black Cats began their adventure back in the second-tier at the start of last season with a young squad, and whilst Tony Mowbray dragged them to the play-offs on the final day, they fell to Luton Town in the semi-finals. It wasn't a bad season overall, but the Wearside outfit are in and around that region again, and could equally miss out.

Some key players have put them in the top half and with a huge claim of another shot at the top-flight, but they could look to another team in the division to copy their ideas in Coventry City.

Coventry's rebuild could serve as timely Sunderland reminder

Coventry qualified for the play-offs last season with Viktor Gyokeres being one of the star men in the division, with the Swede enjoying a quality season that saw him notch 22 goals in 50 games in all competitions. His move to Sporting Lisbon has been nothing short of sensational, scoring the same number of goals but in just 26 games in the Portuguese capital at the time of writing - and Chelsea have been linked with a £80million-plus bid.

Equally, Gustavo Hamer had a superb campaign in the West Midlands. The Dutchman registered 21 goals and assists in the Championship last season before Sheffield United swept him up for £15million so that the midfielder could realise his Premier League dreams.

With all that cash in abundance, Coventry transfer chiefs had a huge responsibility not only to replace the quality of the departing duo, but to use the cash wisely for the future - and they seem to have done just that at the CBS Arena. Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitching, Haji Wright and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto have all impressed, and whilst the jury is still out on Ellis Simms, he's a signing that has plenty of time to improve.

Coventry City - Summer Signings 2023-24 Transfer fee (£m), per misc Haji Wright 7.7 Ellis Simms 6, rising to 8 Milan van Ewijk 3.4 Tatsuhiro Sakamoto 1.2 Bobby Thomas 2 Liam Kitching 4

The Championship standings don't lie. Joint with Southampton in the form table over the past five games, Coventry are firmly in the play-off picture and look to replicate their successes of last season albeit with more talent across the pitch, and they could return to the top-flight at the second time of asking at the end of the season. And with that in mind, Sunderland could certainly take a leaf out of their books.

Why Sunderland could benefit from a Coventry-esque rebuild

As we've already detailed Coventry's rebuild, it could well work in Sunderland's favour should they do the same. Jack Clarke has been linked with £20million moves to the Premier League - notably in West Ham, Brentford and Burnley - whilst Anthony Patterson has been linked with moves to top-flight giants Arsenal and Liverpool for a fee that has been touted at around £12million.

Of course, this is almost exactly the same amount of money that Coventry brought in for Gyokeres (£20m) and Hamer (£15m), and with the market not changing too much in terms of transfer fees since the summer, a similar rebuild could well be attained by the Black Cats.

What Sunderland have going for them is that the majority of their squad is already young and talented. Dennis Cirkin, Daniel Ballard, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg - the list is almost endless. Coventry did have a lot more experience in their squad, but they counteracted that with superb young signings, and so Sunderland could potentially do a reverse of that.

If Sunderland did bring in those fees, touted to be around £32m, it is a lot of money at second-tier level; Burnley spent an estimated £23million in the summer and that saw the likes of Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Arijanet Muric and Josh Cullen join the club to boost their ranks, and that worked perfectly for the Clarets.

If Sunderland were to spend similar and in the correct manner, they could well be the most exciting project in the Championship should they fail to go up this season.