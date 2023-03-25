Sunderland may be looking to sign some more young players in the summer, with Tony Mowbray having an excellent track record of working with youngsters and reinforcing that at former club Blackburn Rovers.

One of the first transfer decisions they will need to make is whether to sign Edouard Michut permanently or not, with the Frenchman shining since his arrival from Paris St-Germain and proving himself to be an asset at this level.

Unfortunately for them, bringing Amad Diallo back to the Stadium of Light for another season seems unlikely at this stage, but they have between now and the start of the window to draw up a shortlist of potential replacements for the Ivorian.

They may also need to deal with other exits, with Carl Winchester out of contract in the summer and other first-teamers likely to be linked with a move away, including Ross Stewart who was the subject of interest from elsewhere before his major injury setback.

Others will need to come in to replace those that leave, with the forward department in particular need of addressing considering the interest in Stewart and the fact Joe Gelhardt is set to return to Leeds United at the end of this term.

We have selected two strikers they could look at ahead of the summer.

1 Deniz Undav

The Brighton man hasn't managed to win too much game time this season and with this, it was no surprise that he was linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium in January.

Football League World understands the Black Cats were interested in sealing a deal for the 26-year-old, though they weren't alone in their pursuit of him.

Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion were also monitoring him though - and that could mean that Mowbray's side face a battle with other sides if they reignite their interest in him.

He may have only scored three times in 18 competitive appearances for the Seagulls this season - but he was prolific in front of goal for former club Union SG and could be a real asset in the Championship if he gets the chance to start regularly.

The German striker may not be the tallest player in the world - but they need different types of forwards to give themselves a Plan B option and if they can bring in Undav on a cheap loan deal, he could be an excellent addition.

The Wearside outfit won't have a bottomless pit of money to spend this summer, so the 26-year-old could be an ideal signing if they don't have to fork out a huge loan fee for him.

2 Jonson Clarke-Harris

Clarke-Harris is another player that the Black Cats were reportedly interested in during the previous window - and that comes as no real surprise considering his form this season.

Registering 24 goals and five assists in 43 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign so far, it would be no surprise he ends up back in the second tier next term.

He may have only scored 12 league goals last season - but that still isn't a bad record considering he had to make the big step up to the second tier.

The 28-year-old has the required EFL experience to be a real asset for the Black Cats and considering he will only have one year left on his contract in the summer, that could reduce his price tag quite considerably.

The forward may not generate the Wearside club a huge amount of money in the future via a sale - but an experienced head like him could be important considering how inexperienced the squad is.

And he may not be too worried about starting every week, something that can only aid the spirit of the squad if he joins and isn't always one of the first names on the teamsheet.