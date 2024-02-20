Highlights Michael Beale was relieved of his Sunderland duties after an underwhelming tenure with pressure from fans.

Six pivotal fixtures ahead could make or break Sunderland's play-off ambitions in the Championship.

Former Nottingham Forest and Swansea manager Steve Cooper should be considered as a potential replacement for Beale, offering vast experience.

Sunderland's defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday proved to be the final straw for Michael Beale as he was relieved of his position at The Stadium of Light on Monday afternoon.

It was an end to an underwhelming tenure for the 43-year-old in the North East, with the loss in the West Midlands his fifth in the Championship since taking charge back in December, leaving The Black Cats four points behind Coventry City, who occupy the final play-off position.

His case was not helped when a video emerged on social media following the defeat, which appeared to show Beale ignoring defender Trai Hume after being substituted at St. Andrew's - he later issued an apology via Instagram to clear up any confusion with supporters.

However, the two recent defeats to Tony Mowbray's side and relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town have heaped considerable pressure on Beale from fans, with the decision made in hopes of restoring their ambitions of reaching the top six as Mike Dodds takes interim charge for the remainder of the season.

Sunderland's next six fixtures could prove pivotal in their season

The Championship campaign is reaching the business end of the season, with a single slip-up from now until May proving potentially costly to season ambitions.

And, the final game of this month and the Black Cats' five fixtures in March, see them face a mix of sides at both ends of the table, which could prove tricky to navigate.

Sunderland welcome Swansea City to the North East this weekend, with the Welsh side struggling at the bottom of the division, but will take confidence from The Black Cats' recent poor showings from the sides in and around them.

Their first three fixtures of the new month will see a huge clash away to fellow play-off hopefuls Norwich City, with games against Leicester City and Southampton to follow.

The month ends with welcoming relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers to The Stadium of Light, before travelling to Cardiff City. From the fixtures ahead of them, you would expect Sunderland to pick up at least nine points based on the current standings, but as proved in recent weeks, that could be a more difficult task than first anticipated.

Steve Cooper would be dream appointment for Sunderland

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was forced to make the difficult decision of sacking Beale in the hopes of the club maintaining their play-off aspirations this season.

While only being in the division for 18 months following their promotion from the Championship, Sunderland are also enduring their longest-ever spell out of the top flight in their history.

A manager without a club at the moment who knows exactly what it takes to secure promotion from the second tier is former Nottingham Forest head coach, Steve Cooper.

The 44-year-old was sacked by the Reds after a run of poor form in the Premier League, despite an overhaul of players in the two summer transfer windows during his time in the top flight. Cooper had steered the club to survival in their first season back in the Premier League after a 23-year absence but left the club in 17th place having won once in their past 13 games.

But the Welshman was also the man who masterminded the Reds' remarkable revival in the 2021/22 season which resulted in their eventual promotion to the top flight. He took over the club when they sat bottom of the Championship and finished fourth before beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

He also had a successful spell with Swansea in the second tier, reaching the play-offs in two consecutive seasons with the club, ultimately falling short at the final hurdle, including a defeat in the final against Brentford in 2021.

Steve Cooper's Championship statistics, as per Transfermarkt Team Season Matches Wins Draws Losses League position Swansea City 2019/20 52 21 16 15 6th Swansea City 2020/21 53 26 12 15 4th Nottingham Forest 2021/22 45 27 11 7 4th (Eventual play-off winners)

Cooper had previously managed England's U17's and coached the likes of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, and Callum Hudson-Odoi as they won the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup final in October 2017, beating Spain 5-2 in the final.

With Sunderland having the youngest average-aged squad in the Championship, Cooper would be the perfect coach to get the best out of the young players at The Stadium of Light, while also being able to reintroduce an attractive, possession-based style of football that's been successful in the division across the last five years.

Having been linked with a move to Crystal Palace in recent weeks, it shows that Cooper is still a man in demand at the highest level of senior management, but the size of Sunderland as a club and the passion among its supporters may just sway Cooper to potentially add another Championship promotion to his already impressive managerial CV.

A hurdle might be the opportunities that could present themselves to Cooper between now and the summer, but Sunderland have time to convince the Welshman of their project. Getting on the phone to him should be a priority.