Sunderland are primed for another push for promotion this season, with Tony Mowbray’s side currently sixth in the table.

On their day, the Black Cats can be a match for any team in the division, and their football is a joy to watch.

They are a young, dynamic team with a lot of energy, and Mowbray has given them a clear style of play that allows them to flourish. Plus, in Jack Clarke, they have arguably the standout player in the league.

Therefore, all Sunderland fans are right to be confident, but the January window is going to be pivotal.

The transfer strategy at the Stadium of Light should be applauded, with the club targeting highly-rated young players, and they’re prepared to give them a chance.

However, you always need a balance in a successful team, and the New Year represents the right time to add a bit more experience to the squad, and one player who could make a big difference is Lawrence Shankland.

The Hearts captain is believed to have been on Sunderland’s radar in the past, so he is someone they admire, and he has the qualities they need right now.

Despite their positive start, the Sunderland strikers aren’t scoring goals.

Nazariy Rusyn has a lot of quality, and it would be no surprise if he comes good, but the other number nines at the club perhaps aren’t ready just yet.

So, bringing in a forward to make an immediate impact is the priority in January, and Shankland fits the bill. Plus, he has a similar skill-set to Ross Stewart, who was sold in the summer.

Shankland is someone who is very good with his back to goal. He can win fouls, he can link play, and he would be the ideal target man for the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Clarke and Roberts to play off.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Crucially though, he is a goalscorer, and he will take up positions in the box to score the simple goals.

When you look at Shankland’s record at Hearts, you can see he knows where the net is. 29 goals in 49 games is very impressive over the past 16 months or so in the league, and he has also scored in Europe.

That proves he isn’t just a flat-track bully, and goals against Celtic and Rangers last month back that up as well.

In truth, most strikers would relish the chance to play in this Sunderland side. They are creative, they attack all the time, and you are going to get chances.

So, Mowbray doesn’t need to be in the market for an attacker to help in terms of creativity or working the channels. The solution is fairly simple, they need someone to occupy defenders and score goals in the box.

People will rightly point out that Shankland does have limitations, and he isn’t the quickest. There will also be doubts about whether he could play in the Premier League.

But, he is physical, he has instincts to find the right positions, and he is strong in the air, so the 28-year-old can help Sunderland make that next step to the top-flight.

Sunderland’s recruitment has focused on the long-term in the past, but January is about strengthening the squad to win promotion this season - and Shankland could be the perfect addition to do just that.