Sunderland have had plenty of success over the last two years or so, but there is still a source of frustration from some of their fanbase over their recruitment strategy despite that.

There has been a League One play-off final win and a finish inside the Championship play-offs during that time, yet some Black Cats supporters are still not entirely enthused with the way that owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have decided to conduct their transfer business.

The methods are clear - sign young and hungry talents for the most part for cheap fees - ones that are mainly ready to go straight into first-team football and make an impact.

Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah and Dan Ballard have been the main success stories of that way of doing business, but the frustration stems from things such as signing four new strikers over the summer that have not scored a single senior goal between them for the club, and also the lack of experience throughout the team.

Sunderland need more experience in their first-team squad

Former manager Tony Mowbray was allowed to sign Bradley Dack to add to his options, which was a rare addition of a near-30-year-old, whilst last season's Player of the Year Danny Batth was allowed to depart due to his age, despite his performances in 2022-23.

There are only four players above the age of 26 in Michael Beale's squad, with one of those in the form of Corry Evans a long-term absentee with a knee injury, and that lack of real experience aside from Alex Pritchard, Dack and Luke O'Nien has perhaps cost the Black Cats in some matches this season.

That has been very apparent in midfield, where the trio that starts is normally Ekwah, Jobe Bellingham and academy graduate Dan Neil, and with their respective ages being 21, 18 and 22, and whilst there is an innate amount of natural talent in there, it is perhaps missing that seasoned professional in there that can break up play and give more freedom to the attackers.

And that is where Yann M'Vila could fall into the equation following his revelation this week that he would jump at the chance to return to the Stadium of Light some seven-and-a-half years after his departure.

M'Vila has offered himself up - now Sunderland should take that chance

M'Vila was a real fan favourite during his time on Wearside, joining on loan from Rubin Kazan of Russia in the summer of 2015 and he played a pivotal part in their survival from relegation in the Premier League that season.

Sunderland had the option to sign the French midfielder for a fixed fee in 2016, but the hierarchy turned down the chance to make that happen, which at the time prompted a furious response from M'Vila, who wanted to stay with the North East outfit.

Despite now being 33 years of age and a free agent, M'Vila has actually been playing at a very competitive level in the last couple of years for Greek giants Olympiakos, and last season he played 46 times in all competitions - including 11 times in European competition.

That showed he is capable of playing at Championship level at the very least still despite his advancing years, and Sunderland have been missing a character in their engine room who can bring a calming presence and keep things ticking over since Corry Evans was sidelined in early 2023.

M'Vila would likely not hold a club he loves a lot to ransom, and he would almost certainly have a lot to offer - Speakman should for one deal put his methods and ideology to the side and bring the French veteran back to the Stadium of Light for the rest of the season to ease the load somewhat on Ekwah at the base of midfield.