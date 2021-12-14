Sunderland should capitalise on their existing relationship with Everton to seal this transfer agreement: Opinion

Sunderland have certainly been reaping the rewards of their existing relationship with Everton so far this season in Sky Bet League One.

The Black Cats brought in Nathan Broadhead from the Toffees on loan over the summer, with the 23-year-old forward having already notched up an impressive five goals in 14 games across all competitions for his new club.

This deal also further underlines the faith that has been shown in young players by Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland currently boasting an average age of just 25.3.

Indeed looking to capitalise on their strong link with the Toffees could well benefit them even more in the future if they look to add to their squad further when the January transfer window opens.

One name who could well takes Johnson’s fancy is another striker in the form of Ellis Simms, with the 20-year-old having previously thrived away from Goodison Park during a loan spell with Blackpool last season in League One.

His goals and performances ultimately helped the Seasiders to promotion back to the Championship, which of course is a goal that the Black Cats themselves are aspiring to achieve this season.

Given that the player himself is yet to have made many appearances for the Premier League side this term, it would be fair to assume that he could be allowed to leave on loan again in January.

The striker’s former club have already indicated that they would be keen on bringing the player back to Bloomfield Road, however there are some doubts over the playing time that the 20-year-old could be afforded by the Seasiders due to the amount of forward options that they already have at their disposal.

Therefore a move to the North East could be far more appealing for both Everton and the player in question, with Sunderland being in strong need of another attacking option to take the strain off the likes of Broadhead and Ross Stewart.

There are bound to be numerous names out there that could fit the bill for the Black Cats but a move for Simms would surely be too good to turn down after the success that they have experienced with Broadhead’s loan and all in all it could make all the difference as they bid to gain an advantage in the promotion race.