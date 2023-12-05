Highlights Tony Mowbray has left Sunderland after 15 months in charge following a disappointing start to the current season.

Mowbray helped develop a young core of players and guided Sunderland to the play-offs last season.

The club considered a change in the summer but stuck with Mowbray. Now they are searching for his replacement as they aim to continue their progress.

Sunderland have confirmed that Tony Mowbray has left the club after just over 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The 60-year-old was named as Alex Neil’s successor last season after the Scotsman decided to leave for Stoke shortly after the Championship season kicked off, and it turned out to be an inspired appointment.

Mowbray helped to bed in a young core of exciting players in their first season back in the Championship following a play-off victory in League One. They would enjoy a great season, but it ultimately ended in heartbreak when they were defeated in the semi-finals of the second tier play-offs by eventual winners Luton Town.

The Black Cats have a progressive, forward-thinking model when it comes to player recruitment.

This season, the expectation was to build on that and go again, but a three-game winless streak has left Sunderland ninth in the Championship, although they are currently only three points away from the play-offs.

Sunderland considered a change in the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who outlined their interest in exciting young Italian coach, Francesco Farioli. Instead, they stuck with the experienced head coach, but now Mowbray’s exit has been announced on their official site on Monday evening, just four months into the current season.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

What's been said about Mowbray's sacking?

Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo shed further light on the situation. He said: "His comments in the wake of Saturday's draw, in which he discussed the balancing act between playing the young players that were signed by sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, and trying to achieve positive results, hinted at a tension that has been apparent throughout the majority of his reign.

"Mowbray threatened to walk away after May's play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town and has regularly made clear that he is not responsible for Sunderland's recruitment."

Speakman himself has admitted that it was a 'difficult' decision, as he now begins the search for his replacement.

He said: "All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony, and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters.

"After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step.

"We are now focused on identifying the right candidate, and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period."

Who should be the next Sunderland manager?

John Eustace was controversially replaced at St. Andrew’s by Wayne Rooney, despite leaving Birmingham in sixth place at the time of his dismissal.

Having been sacked by Birmingham in October when they were flying-high in the Championship, and subsequently seeing what has happened with Wayne Rooney as manager since, Eustace's stock must be at its highest right now.

It was a brave call by the Blues board, and the early signs show it’s not one that has paid off, as Rooney has won one and lost five of his eight games since his arrival, seeing Birmingham tumble down the table.

Eustace has previously been linked with the vacancies at Bristol City and Millwall, but no official deal has been confirmed with any club thus far, meaning Sunderland could still swoop in and hire the former Birmingham boss.

Why would Eustace be a good fit for Sunderland?

The 44-year-old is a manager who was getting a lot out of a Birmingham squad with less talent than the Sunderland one, pound-for-pound.

He helped oversee a recruitment process over the summer which focused primarily on younger players and bringing the average age down in the squad. At Sunderland, he would be working with the youngest squad by average age in the league.

Mowbray garnered plenty of praise for his work in developing young players, but that same praise can also be applied to Eustace, with that continuity perhaps key.

His managerial credentials are not plentiful, with Eustace still in his infancy as a head coach, but the stylistic fit makes a lot of sense, too. Eustace will make Sunderland hard to beat and pragmatic defensively, whilst also strong on the counter-attack.

Transitions are where the Black Cats thrive, with the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in their ranks. That, combined with his development of young talent, make this a no-brainer for Sunderland to capitalise on Birmingham's mistake in letting him go.