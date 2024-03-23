Highlights Trai Hume's impressive displays at Sunderland make him a top target for several higher-level clubs.

Hume's tenacity in defense and energy going forward have made him a standout performer in a difficult season.

With interest from Leeds, Leicester, and Burnley, Hume's future at Sunderland could lead to a lucrative move to the Premier League.

Trai Hume is sure to be a man in high demand once again this summer, with the Sunderland full-back continuing to impress in his time at the Stadium of Light.

The 22-year-old moved to Wearside from Irish club Linfield in the January of 2022 for a reported fee of £200,000 and has caught the eye of a number of clubs higher up the pyramid since shifting to the EFL.

A near ever-present for the Mackems this campaign, Hume’s energy up and down the flanks has helped his side’s cause over the course of the season, with the Northern Ireland International a major asset both in and out of possession.

It was no surprise when the young star was being tipped for a move to Championship promotion contenders Leeds United and Leicester City before the January transfer window, while Premier League side Burnley were also said to be keen on bringing him to Turf Moor.

Trai Hume transfer interest, 23/24 Championship stats

In spite of a miserable season for Sunderland to date - in a campaign that has seen them rattle through three managers and currently find themselves in the midst of a seven-game winless streak - Hume’s performances have been something positive to reflect upon at the Stadium of Light.

The full-back is the only outfield player to have started every single one of their 38 league matches this campaign, with his reliability and body-on-the-line attitude earning him a regular spot in the Black Cats’ backline.

His 127 tackles made this season is double the next-highest efforts from his teammates, with Dan Neil mustering just 58 attempts to steal the ball, which further highlights the 22-year-old’s tenacity when out of possession, while his 68 blocks are once again a team-leading statistic.

Hume’s performances personify exactly what the roaring Mackems want from their side each week; sleeves rolled up and feet stuck in, winning the ball back is his first priority at all times.

That intuition in knowing when to make an attempt to steal possession is what has made Hume stand out so much in red and white, with his energetic defensive attributes so often stopping an opposition attack right in their tracks.

And once he gathers possession he is just as comfortable with the ball at his feet; with over 2000 passes attempted over the course of the season, while his 62 progressive carries see him ranked alongside the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Abdoullah Ba when he is in possession.

Trai Hume Sunderland 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 38 Starts 38 Tackles 127 Blocks 68 Progressive carries 62 Interceptions 52 As of March 22nd, 2024 Source: FBRef

It’s not just in regards to his colleagues that Hume is excelling either; with his tackle count a Championship-high this season, with no player even reaching three figures as of yet, while only Lewis Gibson of Plymouth Argyle has got his body in the way of more opposition shots.

A player that has the ability to thwart attack after attack, as well as prove a valuable asset when going forward is worth a pretty penny in the modern game, and Sunderland will be expecting plenty more interest when the summer comes about after such a promising campaign from their young defender.

Both Leeds and Leicester utilise their full-backs so prominently under Daniel Farke and Enzo Maresca respectively and know that a player of Hume’s ability would add so much to their output with and without the ball, with his exuberant energy vital in quick turnovers of the ball.

With at least one of the pair likely to be playing Premier League football in the next campaign, a move to the top flight could happen sooner rather than later for Hume, who has such a bright future ahead of him.

Trai Hume contract information

Any club that does have an interest in the Northern Irishman will more than likely have to stump up a reasonable fee to prize him from the Stadium of Light, with Hume having a deal with the club until the summer of 2027.

After signing for just £200,000, the Black Cats are set to make quite the profit on their full-back if interest does reemerge over the summer, with the lure of Premier League football likely to entice the defender to up sticks from the North East.

After their rumoured interest in January, Leeds turned to Connor Roberts to fill the void on the right side of the defence, with the defender joining on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

With recent news of the Welshman’s deal at Elland Road unlikely to turn permanent over the summer, it could give the Yorkshire side the green light to turn their attention back to Hume, although there is sure to be plenty more interest as the summer comes into view.

It would not be a huge surprise if the Linfield man were to leave Wearside before the start of the 24/25 campaign; with the club yet to appoint a full-time manager and a disillusioned fanbase at the minute, the lure of a move away will be mighty tempting.