Sunderland should look to beat Rangers to the signing of proven finisher Lawrence Shankland, as they look to improve their attacking output.

The Scottish international has already scored 17 goals in all competitions for Hearts this season, including 12 league goals and bagging a late winner in the Edinburgh derby last month.

The 28-year-old has been with the Edinburgh side since July 2022, scoring 45 goals for them. He has been heavily linked with a move to Scottish giants, Rangers, however Hearts valuation is reported to have out-priced the Scottish side.

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, it is believed the Hearts captain would cost at least £3million to move this month, pricing out the Glasgow side until the summer.

Shankland's career so far

Lawrence Shankland is a bit of a journeyman in Scottish football and has scored goals wherever he has played, particularly in the Scottish Championship.

His current spell with Hearts has seen huge success, with 28 goals in 47 games last season and another 17 so far this campaign.

The striker isn't afraid of a new challenge, spending a season in Belgium with second division side, Beerschot in 2021/22.

He has also scored twice in seven appearances for the Scottish national team and a successful move to Sunderland could provide Shankland with the opportunity to really establish himself in the side, ahead of the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Similarities with Stewart

Sunderland's last acquisition of a front man from Scotland was a huge success.

Ross Stewart came into the northeast of England after a somewhat average career in Scottish football, scoring just 28 in goals in 82 appearances for Ross County in his final spell in Scotland.

The striker found form at Sunderland, netting 40 goals in 81 Sunderland appearances, including 10 goals in 13 games in the Championship before injury stopped his season.

Since moving to Southampton, further injury has limited him to just 2 appearances.

Lawrence Shankland would arrive with a better track record in Scotland than Stewart, but also more pressure on his shoulders to succeed.

Both forwards provide a physical presence to hold up the ball, whilst also possessing a keen eye for goal.

Sunderland's stuttering strikers

The Black Cats have been reliant on goals from midfield and wide areas so far this season, with Jack Clarke (12), Daniel Neil (4) and Jobe Bellingham (4) the club's top scorers in the Championship so far this season.

Michael Beale will need to look to strengthen up top if they are to continue their fight for the playoffs. Sunderland's other options have failed to impress so far.

Ukrainian frontman, Nazariy Rusyn has scored just once in 10 appearances, whilst Chelsea loanee, Mason Burstow has failed to find the net at all and has been linked with a return to his parent club.

Shankland would almost certainly provide a solution to the problems in front of goal and is clearly full of confidence.

He would be provided with plenty of chances from the Black Cats' creative players and could be excited by the potential of a Premier League push in the North East.

Supporting players

Behind the striker Sunderland have some of the best attacking and creative players in the Championship.

Jack Clarke is one of the most sought after wingers in the division and could be on the move this window, whilst Patrick Roberts can also provide moments of magic when fit.

In midfield Jobe Bellingham, Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil would provide plenty of chances for Shankland to put away and the Scott could quickly become a fan favourite on Wearside.

Neil is reportedly gathering interest from a number of top Premier League clubs.

Alternative options

If Sunderland are unable to attract Shankland from Hearts, then they will likely look elsewhere.

The Black Cats are reportedly keeping tabs on Jay Stansfield, who has been gathering plaudits during his loan at Birmingham City in the first half of the season.

They look set to face opposition from high-flying Ipswich Town, who look like current favourites to secure the signing if Fulham decide to recall the striker from his current loan spell at Birmingham City.