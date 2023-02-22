Sunderland should be ready to move for Rangers transfer target this summer: Opinion

It promises to be an exciting end to the season for Sunderland as they look to finish in the top six and win promotion to the Premier League.

Even if the Black Cats fall short, the fans will surely be delighted with the progress that has been made, with Tony Mowbray creating a young, attacking squad that play entertaining football.

However, one major concern has to be what happens in the summer when the squad will have to change.

Alex Pritchard’s deal at the Stadium of Light is expiring, Amad Diallo will return to Manchester United and Joe Gelhardt will go back to Leeds United.

Therefore, it’s going to be a busy time for the recruitment team as they look to identify targets that can make the same impact as those players and fit the profile of what the manager wants.

And, one man who should be on their list is Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker.

The attacking midfielder spent the first part of the season with Plymouth and he was outstanding, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists to help Argyle to top of the table before he left.

Despite his success at Home Park, the Swans brought Whittaker back and he was the subject of serious interest from Rangers, who had several bids rejected for the 22-year-old.

Start 2023 by testing your Sunderland knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup? 2 3 4 5

Such form hadn’t convinced Russell Martin though, as Whittaker made four substitute appearances until he was handed a start, where he scored, in the defeat to Stoke City last night.

So, that suggests the Swans chief still isn’t a massive fan of the player.

Nevertheless, even if that goal can kickstart Whittaker’s career in Wales, the reality is that Swansea have shown they are a club that sell players if a suitable offer arrives.

Plus, with his deal expiring in 2025, they know that they risk letting his value decrease if he stays beyond this summer without agreeing fresh terms, which seems highly unlikely.

That means Whittaker could be available if Sunderland stump up the cash and he could be a shrewd investment.

The Black Cats regime have shown they’re always looking to the future with new signings and it’s about bringing in players who can develop at the club, helping the team on the pitch and increasing in value along the way.

Clearly, Whittaker fits the bill and he could be exactly what Sunderland need to replace the quality that they’re likely to lose ahead of next season.

The biggest obstacle could be renewed interest from Rangers but Whittaker moving to Wearside looks like it could be the perfect fit for both the player and Sunderland.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.