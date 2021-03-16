Sunderland should be quietly confident of striking deal for Rangers ace amid Championship interest: Opinion

Jordan Jones is facing a pivotal few months in his career.

After falling out of favour with Rangers the 26-year-old is readying himself for a big summer as he prepares to decide what the future holds for him in the long run.

The winger has been on loan with Sunderland since the January transfer window and has certainly showed his quality with five goal involvements in just nine League One fixtures for the club.

Football League World revealed that Middlesbrough are one of the clubs who are monitoring his situation this summer, but they’re by no means the only club who are keen.

One of those chasing his signature will surely be Sunderland.

The Black Cats are enjoying a wonderful spell at the moment and are firmly on track to secure promotion to the Championship.

But with a spot in the second tier far from confirmed, it means that Sunderland remain unsure of what the lay of the land will be next term.

Should Sunderland secure promotion then you’d think that a player like Jordan Jones would be top of the shopping list as they look to add the quality needed to compete in the Championship, but signing him could be tricky if they fail to go up – particularly with several second tier clubs said to be keen.

However the Black Cats do have one advantage: They know how to get the best from him.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Jones hasn’t played consistently since he left Kilmarnock in 2019 so playing regular first team football is highly likely to be a big decider in where his future lies.

Not only has the winger been playing regularly for Sunderland, but Lee Johnson has showed that he trusts the player and knows exactly how to get the best from him.

That shouldn’t be underestimated.

Of course finances will be a factor alongside what division they’re in, but Jones will want his next move to be risk-free as he looks to finally show exactly what he has to offer – not to mention, Rangers may have other plans for the player.

But while moves to the likes of Middlesbrough could be appealing, there’s no doubt that Sunderland are an attractive proposition and it’s possible that in Lee Johnson they have the edge over the others chasing his signature.