Sunderland should be on high alert after Leeds United revelation: Opinion

In what is the first summer under the tenure of Lee Johnson and since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover, the lack of new arrivals at Sunderland has been a surprise.

There’s now less than a month to go until the start of the 2021/22 League One season and though there is certainly no need to panic just yet, you’d imagine Johnson will be hoping to make some significant changes to his squad ahead of a campaign in which promotion will be expected.

Max Power, George Dobson, Josh Scowen, and Grant Leadbitter all left the club earlier this summer, meaning the Black Cats look set to have a revamped midfield next season – though given the lack of new arrivals we don’t yet know who exactly that will be.

With Sunderland still seemingly searching for midfield reinforcements, the news coming out of Elland Road this week should have them on high alert.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have told 21-year-old Robbie Gotts to find a new club as they continue to offload some of their younger players.

Oliver Casey was sold to Blackpool earlier this summer and it seems Gotts could be the next player that leaves the club permanently, with the Whites understood to feel he is not capable of forcing his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s first team squad.

He may be excess to requirements at the Premier League club but he certainly looks like a talented midfielder with a bright future and someone that could be very useful in League One.

Gotts’ spell with Lincoln City in the first half of last season saw him struggle to make a huge amount of impact but he impressed after joining League Two side Salford City in January – helping them finish within two places of the play-offs.

The 21-year-old’s quality in possession and energy should appeal to Johnson, while his versatility could prove very useful – with the Leeds man comfortable in attacking midfield and at right-back.

How well do you know Sunderland’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Where was Emeli Sande born? Glasgow Newcastle Sunderland Edinburgh

With just a year left on his current deal and Whites said to be keen to offload him, Gotts could be available in a cut-price deal.

This looks like a fantastic opportunity for most EFL clubs and Sunderland should be looking to ensure they make the most of it as they revamp their midfield.