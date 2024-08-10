Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are two colossal clubs in the Championship seeping with history. With ten top flight titles between them, they are two of English football's greatest clubs.

In recent times, the two clubs have fought closely on the pitch in English football's second and third tiers - not where either would want to be.

In 2022, the Black Cats narrowly defeated the Owls in the League One play-off semi-finals, which resulted in promotion for the North East club. However, Wednesday battled their way back up to the Championship and defeated the Black Cats on the last day of the 2023/24 season to secure survival.

Despite all their contests on the pitch, it is off the pitch where the two clubs have been tussling this summer. Both clubs were after Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo, with Poveda signing for Sunderland and Ugbo opting for Wednesday.

Both clubs will be keeping an eager eye on each other this season, with the progress of Poveda and Ugbo being closely monitored.

Poveda chooses Sunderland over Wednesday

Poveda spent the second half of last season on loan at Wednesday, where he made ten appearances. The Colombian international helped the Owls secure Championship football for the 2024/25 season and contributed one assist during his spell.

The winger departed Leeds United this summer, leaving him available as a free agent. Danny Rohl was said to be interested in bringing Poveda back to Hillsbrough, but Sunderland swooped to secure his signature, signing him on a three-year deal.

Poveda took to social media to post about his arrival on Wearside, seemingly taking a dig at the Owls. On his Instagram account, Poveda posted the following message: "Productive Wednesday".

The Colombian will be hoping his words do not come back to haunt him when the sides meet this season.

In truth, the jury is still out on whether Poveda can reach his potential. Having been on Manchester City's books, the winger was let go by the Citizens and signed for Leeds on a free transfer in 2020.

However, the winger was unable to prove himself at Elland Road and was loaned out to several Championship clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Wednesday.

Sunderland represents a crucial opportunity for the Colombian, and it is one he must grasp with both hands. Nevertheless, Poveda will find it difficult to break into the Black Cats' side, with Patrick Roberts and Abdoullah Ba in his position.

Sunderland could regret missing out on Ugbo

Ugbo also spent the second half of last season on loan at Hillsbrough and played alongside Poveda. Indeed, the Colombian's only assist was to tee up Ugbo for one of his seven goals for Wednesday.

The Canadian joined the club at a crucial time, when Wednesday were staring down the barrel of relegation. Without his goals, the club may well have been playing League One football this season - they simply had to re-sign him.

Ike Ugbo's Championship 2023/24 statistics - per SofaScore Goals 11 Expected goals 9.87 Shots per game 1.3 Assists 2 Big chances created 3

While Sunderland were pursuing a deal for SM Caen's Alexandre Mendy, Wednesday were seeking a deal to bring Ugbo back to Hillsbrough. However, with the Mendy deal stalling, Sunderland pounced for Ugbo. At one point, the Wearsiders were said to have the advantage over Wednesday, as per The Sheffield Star.

However, the Owls prevailed and signed Ugbo for an undisclosed fee. Ugbo told The Sheffield Star why he chose Wednesday over Sunderland: "I wanted somewhere I could call home and how I ended up finishing the season, my mind was always made up in a way. Of course, there were going to be offers here and there, but I think I had my mind made up already.”

Ugbo has a respectable number of Championship appearances under his belt, having also played for Cardiff City. At 25 years of age, the forward is entering his prime and will be hoping to continue his fine form from the end of last season.

On the other hand, the Black Cats have been unable to bring in a striker before the opening game of the season. Whether they can get a deal over the line before their clash with Wednesday remains to be seen, and Ugbo will be hoping to stick the knife in even deeper.

Intriguingly, the Championship heavyweights will do battle in the second game of the Championship season at the Stadium of Light.

Not only will the game be worth watching because of the stature of the two teams, but it will be intriguing to see how the Poveda and Ugbo plots play out. Although, it remains to be seen if the Colombian will play a part against his former side - Regis Le Bris claimed the winger was lacking match fitness.

Although both teams will be expected to carry out more business before the window shuts, these two deals could shape Sunderland and Wednesday's seasons.