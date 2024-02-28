Highlights Danny Röhl turned around Sheffield Wednesday's season, putting them in contention to avoid Championship relegation.

Interest from other clubs in Röhl shows recognition of his impact on Wednesday's resurgence.

Sunderland may target Röhl as their new manager following struggles under Mowbray and Beale.

Danny Röhl’s impact at Sheffield Wednesday has been remarkable and it is no surprise that clubs are already starting to turn their eye to the German boss.

The Owls manager has overseen a turnaround at the club that has seen them stand a fighting chance of maintaining their Championship status this campaign after a wretched start to the season saw them written off.

One win in their first 18 league matches saw the Yorkshire side marooned at the bottom of the table, but under Röhl’s tutelage, they have clambered themselves to within three points of safety at time of writing, with 21st-placed Queens Park Rangers very much within their sights.

That recent resurgence has led The Star to reveal that the 34-year-old has caught the eye of their fellow Championship clubs. There is thought to be no immediate danger from an Owls perspective but you do wonder whether he could leave if they are relegated.

It's unclear who the clubs watching Rohl are but it would make sense if Sunderland were one of them.

Related Sunderland handed boost over potential summer Steve Cooper move Steve Cooper has been linked with replacing Michael Beale at the Stadium of Light

Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale shown the door by the Black Cats

Sunderland are already hunting for their third manager of the season, with the Wearsiders already dispatching of bosses Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale during the current campaign.

Ex-Middlesbrough boss Mowbray was dismissed from his role after a run of two wins in nine league games at the start of December, despite his side sitting in ninth in the Championship table.

The 60-year-old had led the Black Cats to the playoff semi-finals in the previous campaign and looked well set to continue fighting at the top of the table before leaving his position before Christmas.

Beale’s tenure at the Stadium of Light was a rather more fractured affair, with the former Queens Park Rangers boss overseeing a tumultuous time in charge in the North East.

Four wins from his 12 matches in charge paints a sorry picture of his time in the dugout, with Owners Kyrill Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjan Speakman firing yet another boss before he had firmly got his feet under the table.

Interim boss Mike Dodds has been given the job until the end of the season when a permanent appointment will be made.

Danny Röhl’s resurgence at Sheffield Wednesday

That leaves the former Premier League side on the search for yet another manager and despite rumours of Alex Neil being open to a return to the side he left for Stoke City in 2022, Röhl could be the man in the crosshares of the Sunderland hierarchy.

Things took a while for the Owls to kick into gear under the German after his appointment in October of last year, but from December onwards his side have been one of the form teams in the division.

The 34-year-old, who is currently the youngest manager in the EFL, has got his team firing on all cylinders in their quest for a second successive season in the second tier, with eight wins in their last 16 league matches giving them hope of achieving the improbable.

In fact, Wednesday rank eighth in the Championship table had it started on December 1st 2023; highlighting the turnaround in fortunes at Hillsborough after Xisco Muńoz’s disastrous spell in charge at the start of the season.

You only have to look at the underlying figures to showcase the turnaround since Röhl came to the club, with an xG of above 1.0 just once in the first 12 matches of the campaign compared to nine times in his first 12 matches in charge, as per FBRef.

Goal-creating actions were at a premium in the early stretch of the season, but they are regularly reaching 20+ in their current guise, with a season-high 42 logged in the 3-1 victory over Hull City on New Year's Day.

With an emphasis on high-pressing, attacking football, the Owls’ fortunes have turned around rapidly under the former Southampton coach, and they will feel they're in with a great chance of avoiding the drop.

Danny Rohl fits the bill for Sunderland

Sunderland may well be watching on and hoping they can't complete their great escape, however, as Rohl does seem to fit the bill for a permanent replacement for Beale.

The Black Cats have been linked with some of Europe's more exciting young coaches - the likes of Will Still, Kim Hellberg, and Francesco Farioli - in recent years and the Wednesday boss would make sense as a manager target.

He's got the coaching pedigree, having worked at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich, and the German national team, while he's shown he can have an impact at first team level with the Owls.

It remains to be seen whether he would be interested in making the switch. In a recent interview with German outlet Kicker, Röhl outlined the freedom he has in his role at Wednesday and emphasised that he's happy at Hillsborough.

He said: "It's the chairman, who is also the owner of the club, and then there's me. All decisions are made between the two of us. I'm involved in all transfers, all contract extensions, booking hotels. I have to sign off on it all. This short chain of command is, on the one hand, good to get things done quickly; but it's a lot of work. My very experienced coaching team help me out a lot.

"I'm very satisfied at the moment to be an English-style manager and having those kinds of tasks, after around ten years in different roles. I go into work every day with a smile on my face despite our challenging position in the table.

“I feel an enormous amount of positive energy; it's quite simply a lot of fun. I've still got a very confidential relationship with Hansi Flick and we have regular discussions. But my focus is entirely on my own development as a head coach."

It's not a decision that Rohl will have to make, or would likely even consider, until the summer but he could be a coach in demand when 2023/24 is done and Sunderland may be one of the interested parties.