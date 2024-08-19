Sunderland have made a strong start to the 2024/25 Championship season and to life under new boss Regis Le Bris, as the Black Cats followed up an opening day victory over Cardiff City by hammering Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

Last campaign, the Black Cats disappointed their supporters by finishing just 16th in the Championship table due to a woeful second half of the season.

And heading into 2024/25, some of the Black Cats faithful will have been concerned by the absence of a senior striker in their club's squad, while Jack Clarke, who was Sunderland's top goalscorer last campaign, could be headed back to former club Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

But such fears will have been eased by the performance of Eliezer Mayenda on Sunday, as the young Spaniard scored a brace for the Mackems during their emphatic victory over Wednesday.

Mayenda exploits should ease Black Cats fears

By scoring a brace against the Owls, Mayenda has proven that if he remains consistent, he could be the man to score important goals for the Black Cats this campaign.

Last season, the starlet failed to register a single goal contribution for the Stadium of Light outfit in eight Championship appearances, while he also struggled during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian, where he made just four appearances and did not score or assist.

However, the 19-year-old has started the current campaign in style, with two goals in as many second tier appearances, courtesy of his brace on Sunday.

Furthermore, Mayenda showcased his predatory instincts in front of goal with his first, and the Black Cats' second of the afternoon, as he latched onto a loose ball and fired an effort home from the edge of the area.

The former Sochaux man later found the back of the net a second time with a tap-in, proving that he has the ability to score different sorts of goals.

Eliezer Mayenda stats vs Cardiff City as per FotMob Minutes played 78 Goals 2 Assists 0 Accurate passes 6/8 (75%) Chances created 0 Total shots 2 Shot accuracy 100%

If the youngster can continue this vein of form, and stay free from injury, then Black Cats fans will no longer be concerned by their club's lack of a senior goalscorer.

The Stadium of Light faithful will feel relieved by this development, as Mayenda has provided hope for a club who are vying to land a play-off spot come the end of the season.

Burnley will provide a big test for Mayenda and the Black Cats

The Black Cats have begun the new Championship season in admirable fashion, scoring six goals in two games without reply.

However, Burnley are the only side in the second tier to have made a better start than that of the Mackems, with a 4-1 victory over Luton Town followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff, and up next they lock horns with Le Bris' side.

It will certainly be an intriguing contest when the Black Cats host the Clarets at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, while Mayenda and co may have to find an extra gear in order to overcome Scott Parker's men.

If the Black Cats can emerge victorious over the Clarets, then they will send a serious message of intent to the rest of the second tier, while a goal on Saturday would do Mayenda the world of good and further ease the fears of those who doubt Sunderland's capability in front of goal.