Highlights Monitoring Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday future.

Rohl impressive at Hillsborough.

Need to make right head coach appointment.

Sunderland are monitoring the situation surrounding Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday future.

According to The Northern Echo, the Black Cats are keeping a close eye on the future of the German coach at their Championship rivals.

It is believed that Rohl has another 12 months remaining on his contract with the Owls, so compensation will need to be agreed if the Wearside outfit make a move to appoint the 35-year-old.

Sunderland are searching for a successor to Michael Beale, who was dismissed as head coach after just 63 days in charge back in February.

Mike Dodds was given the reins of the first team squad until the end of the campaign following Beale’s dismissal, with a permanent replacement expected this summer.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 37 15 5 16 40.54

Sunderland’s Danny Rohl interest

It was previously reported that Sunderland had identified Rohl as one of their front-running candidates for the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Rohl took charge of Wednesday in October, and has overseen their rise out of the relegation zone going into this weekend’s final round of games.

The young coach has earned a lot of plaudits for his work at Hillsborough, as many expected the club to suffer relegation straight back to League One after their dismal start to the term under Xisco Munoz.

But a point from their game against the Black Cats on Saturday will ensure their survival in the second division for another year.

Danny Rohl set for Sheffield Wednesday talks

It is understood that Rohl is set to hold talks with Wednesday following the conclusion of the campaign.

The German revealed he will be seeking assurances from the board over their ambition for the club moving forward.

“I need a clear strategy of what we can do and what we want to do,” said Rohl, via The Star.

“I am very hungry for more and when you feel the atmosphere in the stadium you can feel that everybody is hungry for more at this club.

“The experience of the Championship shows us we must be prepared for a tough season and I think the biggest mistake you can make is to think it is good enough what we are doing now.

“Now we must make the next step and for this we must bring all the things together on the table and we must speak about this.

“We have a clear direction on what we have to improve and if we can do this I think we can go into a good pre-season, this is important. And then we go into the next season.”

Reims manager Will Still has also been mentioned as a potential candidate, with Paul Heckingbottom also in the frame for the role.

Rohl would be an exciting appointment at Sunderland

It’s no surprise Sunderland are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Rohl’s future, as he would be an excellent appointment as their next head coach.

Rohl has done a remarkable job with the Owls, and would win manager of the year award most seasons for the turnaround he’s overseen.

Sunderland needs to get this next head coach appointment right after the Beale blunder, which ultimately proved costly in their own promotion ambitions for this season.

If Rohl does become available, then he could be the man to bring the club back into contention for a return to the Premier League.