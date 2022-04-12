Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe’s final League One run-in fixtures compared

With the final run of the season upon us, we are seeing what has been a tight competition all season come right down to the wire in the League One play-offs.

The top four look to be secure places now despite the order of those teams still being up in the air.

However Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe are all competing with one another in the hope of securing a play-off spot for themselves.

But with only two spots remaining, one team is going to have to be disappointed.

As it stands, Sheffield Wednesday occupy fifth place, Sunderland sixth and Wycombe seventh but with all teams on 73 points, there is very little separating them.

Wednesday and Sunderland both have a game in hand over Wycombe which could be the difference between who competes and who stays down but they will have to win those games first.

Here we take a look at the final run in of fixtures for the three sides to see how it makes the challenge look for them.

Sunderland

Alex Neil’s side’s remaining games are as follows: Shrewsbury (H), Plymouth (A), Cambridge (H), Rotherham (H), Morecambe (A).

Alex Neil will probably be glad that he has three of his two remaining games at home as this gives the fans a great chance to get behind the team and spur them on to get results. At a stadium like theirs too, this can really have an impact and make all the difference.

The obvious hard fixtures here are against Plymouth who currently sit fourth and Rotherham who are third but will be wanting to use their games in hand to push back up to an automatic promotion spot.

Games against both these sides will act as good preparation for the play-offs though if the Black Cats are able to make it.

Morecambe currently sit 20th in the league and therefore outside the relegation zone but level on points and only one goal to the better on goal difference than Gillingham who are inside the relegation zone so it’s likely the Shrimps will be playing with intent.

With Cambridge and Shrewsbury both mid table, these are games that Sunderland should definitely be winning.

Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore’s side’s remaining games are as follows: MK Dons (A), Crewe (H), Wycombe (A), Fleetwood (A) and Portsmouth (H).

MK Dons will be a tough game as they currently sit second in the league. However, with two more games played than both Wigan and Rotherham, MK Dons will be needing wins if they want to secure themselves an automatic promotion spot.

The game against Wycombe will no doubt be a six pointer and it’s likely that whoever wins that game will gain the play-off spot and the other will miss out. Therefore, this will be a crucial game for Moore’s side in their play-off pursuit.

Bottom of the league Crewe should be a team that Wednesday confidently see off whilst they should also be able to overcome struggling Fleetwood and 11th placed Portsmouth.

Wycombe

Gareth Ainsworth’s side’s remaining games are as follows: Plymouth (H), Wimbledon (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Burton (A).

Wycombe already start at the back of the pack in a sense as they have less games to play that Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday meaning there are less points available to be picked up.

Plymouth will be a tough game as they are the team that currently occupy fourth but a win over the Pilgrims would definitely be a sign of intent and show Wycombe exactly where they are.

Wimbledon currently sit in the relegation zone but are only three points from safety so they will try to come out fighting especially following a brilliant 1-1 draw with second placed rivals MK Dons.

As previously mentioned Sheffield Wednesday will be a six pointer game but as the home side, if Wycombe can get a big number of fans through the gate to back the team, it may work in their favour.

Finally, their last game of the season against Burton Albion is one they should be putting to bed to end the season nicely.