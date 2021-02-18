Sunderland share significant takeover announcement

Sunderland have announced that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover of the club has been completed, with the 23-year-old named as the Black Cats’ new Chairman.

📰 Sunderland AFC today received approval from the @EFL for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to acquire a controlling interest in the club, signalling the start of a new era on Wearside. Louis-Dreyfus also becomes the club’s new Chairman with immediate effect. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 18, 2021

It was revealed on Christmas Eve that an agreement had been reached with the son of the former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, and fans had been waiting for confirmation that the deal had gone through.

Recent images of Louis-Dreyfus at Sunderland games suggested that everything was progressing well, and the club confirmed this afternoon that it had finally gone through.

Louis-Dreyfus has taken a controlling stake of the Wearside outfit, with Stewart Donald, Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven retaining a minority shareholding of the League One club.

Speaking to the club’s official site, the new custodian outlined his ambition to bring ‘long-term success’ to the Stadium of Light, and he will be hoping that the first step back to the Premier League can be reached this season.

Lee Johnson’s side are currently seventh in the third tier, but such is the tight nature of the division, they may feel a top two finish is still possible.

The verdict

This is very exciting news for Sunderland fans, and they can start looking forward to what the future may bring after a frustrating period in their recent history.

Of course, Louis-Dreyfus will be judged in time, but for many fans, they will just be glad to see Donald no longer having control of the club.

Given the resources of the new man, it promises to be an exciting time for Sunderland, who will hope to win promotion this season.

