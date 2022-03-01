Sunderland share positive update as players near fitness return

Sunderland will be looking to build on their fine 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic at the weekend in the matches to come and they have been given a boost in their bid to do that with players returning to training.

The Black Cats have had some ups and downs this season but they remain in the play-off hunt and after beating the Latics last weekend and getting Alex Neil his first win in charge of the club, there has to be hope they are going to finish the campaign strongly.

That all said, the likes of Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien are back in training after months out and they could prove massive for the club in the coming weeks.

This comes from their official Twitter account:

The Verdict

This is great news for Sunderland.

It remains to be seen when these players will be back playing their football but, make no mistake, they are as close as they have been to a return to the pitch than they have been in month.

It’s been a long time for all three to be out injured and Sunderland have been through a lot but as we head into the business end of the campaign this could be huge for them.

