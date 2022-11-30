Sunderland share positive image of key man ahead of Millwall clash

Ross Stewart is back training with the Sunderland first-team as they prepare for their return to action against Millwall this weekend.

Whilst there isn’t a full Championship schedule coming up, the two clubs have decided to rearrange the game a week before the campaign officially resumes, with the game shown live on TV.

And, the Black Cats could be set for a major boost, as they shared a picture of Stewart back in training.

The Scotsman hasn’t played since hurting his thigh during the warm-up at Middlesbrough which was at the start of September, and it came at a real bad time for the player, as he had started the season superbly, scoring five goals in seven games.

So, having the big man back will be a real positive for Tony Mowbray as the Wearside outfit look to move to within one point of the play-offs by beating the Lions.

There are doubts about the long-term future of Stewart, who is yet to sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light, with the 26-year-old effectively in the final 18 months of his contract.

The verdict

This is great news for Sunderland and for Stewart, who has missed a major chunk of the campaign with that bad injury.

So, the World Cup break came at the right time and it has allowed him to get up to speed as he looks to get back to the high standards he had shown a few months ago.

The prospect of Stewart and Ellis Simms featuring against Millwall, and moving forward, is one that will really excite the Sunderland support.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.