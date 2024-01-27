Highlights Alex Pritchard, who was a regular player for Sunderland this season, has asked to leave the club and will not be playing against Stoke City on Saturday.

Alex Pritchard will not be involved for Sunderland against Stoke City on Saturday after he refused to play and asked to leave the club.

Alex Pritchard asks to leave Sunderland

The 30-year-old has featured regularly for the Black Cats this season, but there has been plenty of talk surrounding his future, as Pritchard’s contract expires in the summer.

He had been linked with a move to Birmingham City, which would see the playmaker reunited with former boss Tony Mowbray, whilst it has been suggested there is interest from Turkish and American clubs.

Nevertheless, Pritchard had remained in Michael Beale’s plans, but things have now changed dramatically, as Sunderland announced on their official site that the ex-Norwich man has informed them he wants to go.

“On Friday morning, Alex Pritchard informed the Club that he was no longer available for selection and he subsequently withdrew from today’s matchday squad.

“The midfielder also expressed his desire to leave SAFC with immediate effect. The Club will be making no further comment at this moment in time.”

Alex Pritchard’s conduct will anger Sunderland

With his deal running down, Pritchard is in a position where he can effectively decide his own future, and if he left on a free in the summer and decided to go elsewhere, there could be no complaints.

However, to refuse to play is completely out of order. It’s hugely disrespectful to the club, his teammates and the fans, who have shown him a lot of support since he arrived.

Michael Beale’s side are in the hunt for a top six finish, and the game against Stoke City on Saturday was a pivotal one.

So, there will be anger towards the player, and you would say that he has burnt his bridges with Sunderland, who are now likely to cash in ahead of the deadline.

Whilst you don’t want to let players call the shots, the reality is that Beale won’t want players in the squad who aren’t committed, and it makes sense to get a fee for the player as opposed to losing him on a free in six months time.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

And, the fans will recognise that this isn’t on the club, as it’s Pritchard who is forcing the issue here.

Sunderland’s January transfer plans

It’s been a slow window in general, but it’s sure to pick up in the final few days, and it would seem that Sunderland could be very active.

Losing Pritchard, which now seems likely, will force the recruitment team to reassess what they need, and they will no doubt be looking for a creative midfielder to come in.

As well as that, a striker remains a priority, and there are still other areas that could be strengthened.

So, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the window plays out, but Sunderland are going to have a lot of work to do if they’re to ensure the squad is ready for the final months of the campaign.