Sunderland have confirmed that they are investing millions to improve the Stadium of Light, as they seek to give fans a better matchday experience.

It’s been a difficult season on the pitch for the Black Cats, with Mike Dodds currently in interim charge after Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale were sacked previously.

The change at the top hasn’t had the desired impact though, as Sunderland are without a win in seven, which has seen them languish in mid-table, as a top six finish now looks impossible.

Championship Table (As it stands March 18th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

Sunderland announce Stadium of Light developments

However, despite that, the owner remains ambitious, and that was reinforced as the club announced plans to improve their stadium on their official site, which includes the introduction of safe standing - and work will begin at the end of the season.

“Sunderland AFC has committed to a new multi-million-pound investment programme to improve fan experience at the Stadium of Light.

“Following last summer’s initial phase of substantial investment within our hospitality spaces, phase two will commence following the end of the 2023-24 season and we are delighted to announce that several new projects will be completed for the start of the new campaign.

“This includes the installation of safe standing within the Roker End (2,000 seats) and the North Stand Upper (1,000). Throughout recent years, our supporters have campaigned to see safe standing introduced at the Stadium of Light and this marks a significant step forward in the continued development of our stadium. The improvements will help build atmosphere and reinforce the impact of the Roker End as our iconic home stand, whilst also creating a safer environment for our fans.

“A new PA system and floodlighting system will also be installed this summer, unlocking a wealth of opportunities to enhance the in-stadium experience of supporters of all ages. The Club will be collaborating with world renowned partners on both projects, bringing together international brand recognition with local expertise to deliver best-in-class solutions.

“A brand-new state-of-the-art playing surface and undersoil heating system will also be installed this summer, maximising the environment for our team to bring our playing identity to life. In partnership with Sunderland City Council, work is also continuing to develop the city’s 5G network, which will see the Stadium of Light become the first 5G enabled football stadium in the United Kingdom in 2025.”

Sunderland set for big summer

Firstly, you have to say that this is a real positive, and it should prove to the fans that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus remains totally committed to improving the club.

This will also give the fans a better matchday experience, and the fact safe standing is going to be introduced is proof that the club are listening to the supporters.

We know this has been a tough season both on the pitch and in the relationship between the fans and the club, as some will understandably continue to be livid about what went on ahead of the Newcastle fixture.

So, this is an encouraging update, and it’s pleasing for the fans that it will get done over the summer.

In terms of transfers, a critical period is coming up as well, and there will be pressure on Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman to get things right, both in terms of incomings and the next boss.

There is a real pressure on the hierarchy after how this disappointing season has played out, and ultimately it’s actions on the pitch that will define Louis-Dreyfus’ time at the club.