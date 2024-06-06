Highlights Anthony Patterson looks set to stay at Sunderland despite Liverpool, Arsenal, and Sheffield United interest.

The goalkeeper played a key role for the Black Cats.

Patterson's value to Sunderland is significant, and he is seen as a crucial asset for any potential future success.

Anthony Patterson is expected to remain at Sunderland beyond this summer amid Liverpool, Arsenal and Sheffield United interest.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the goalkeeper will remain at the Stadium of Light despite links to a move away from the club.

Patterson has become a key figure for the Black Cats, asserting himself as the first-choice between the sticks midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

He was crucial to their promotion to the Championship in 2022, and has gone from strength to strength in the second division.

He has featured in all but one of the team’s games back in the second tier since gaining promotion from League One, conceding 107 and keeping 27 clean sheets (all stats from Fbref).

Anthony Patterson transfer latest

Patterson is attracting transfer attention from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Sheffield United.

It has been reported that the two Premier League sides are weighing up a move for the 24-year-old amid speculation over the futures of Caoimhín Kelleher and Aaron Ramsdale.

It is likely that Patterson would be signed as a secondary option for either of the 2024 Premier League title challengers.

However, a move to Bramall Lane would likely see him become the first-choice in Chris Wilder’s team, with the Blades reportedly considering an £8 million offer.

But it is believed that Patterson will remain at the Stadium of Light despite this interest, and that the goalkeeper is not pushing for a move.

Sheffield United suffered relegation to the Championship last season, so a move to the Yorkshire outfit would mean remaining in the second division.

While it is understood that interest in Patterson is genuine, the youngster is happy to remain with his boyhood club.

It has also been claimed that Sheffield United have yet to make contact with Sunderland over an offer.

Anthony Patterson’s importance to Sunderland

Anthony Patterson - Sunderland league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2021-22 20 19 (8) 2022-23 46 55 (14) 2023-24 45 52 (13)

Patterson has been a standout figure for Sunderland since earning his breakthrough into the first team squad.

He has come through the club’s academy system, and has become a great example of the youthful philosophy that the Black Cats have followed in recent years.

The Wearside outfit’s search for a new head coach is ongoing, but it is likely that whoever is appointed will be keen to keep Patterson between the sticks.

It remains to be seen who will be in the dugout next season at the Stadium of Light, but the new head coach will likely be tasked with bringing the club back into top six contention.

Keeping Patterson will be huge for Sunderland

Patterson is an exceptional talent and is still only 24 so has room to still improve as he gains more and more experience.

If he can continue to develop then he could become a very valuable asset, potentially worth north of £20 million.

He will also be key to any promotion push next season, as he is one of the division’s standout goalkeepers.

As long as he doesn’t push for a move away, then Sunderland should resist any offers for him this summer unless they far exceed his current valuation.