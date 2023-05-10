With Sunderland set for a two-legged tilt at the Championship play-off semi-finals against Luton Town upcoming, the last thing they want is transfer speculation surrounding their players.

It was inevitable however given how they have ended the 2022-23 season, and flying wide player Jack Clarke is seemingly a man in-demand going into the summer.

Having spent the 2021-22 season on loan in League One with the Black Cats, Clarke signed permanently at the Wearsiders in 2022 and has come on leaps and bounds with the step up to Championship football.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Jack Clarke?

On Sunday, it was reported by Alan Nixon on Patreon that there is a real Premier League chase on for Clarke this summer thanks to his form in 2022-23, with both Brentford and Crystal Palace keen to bring him back to London following his stint with Tottenham.

The Black Cats will reportedly demand over £10 million for the winger's services should they not go up through the play-offs and back to the Premier League themselves, having paid a small fee to Spurs for his signature last summer albeit the fee could end up rising to £10 million if all add-ons are triggered.

What are Sunderland's plans with Jack Clarke?

Even though Sunderland could cash in on Clarke in the end, their plan according to TEAMtalk is that the hierarchy are set to offer him a fresh contract to fend off the top flight interest.

Currently, Clarke is contracted at the Stadium of Light until 2026, so there is no danger of losing him on the cheap anytime soon, but you would imagine given his performances in the Championship that a considerable wage hike would perhaps help fend off interest from elsewhere.

Will Jack Clarke be able to step up to the Premier League?

Clarke played just four times when he was a Tottenham player and none of those were in the Premier League, so it's hard to say if he'd make the step up - whether that is with Sunderland or another club.

He can still get knocked off the ball quite easily when he doesn't beat a full-back, although he has coped with the step up from League One and back to the Championship remarkably well with 20 goal contributions in total.

It's no shock therefore that Premier League clubs - ones with track records of plucking young talents from EFL clubs and giving them chances in the top flight no less - are keeping a close eye on him with a view to making a move in the summer months.