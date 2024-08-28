Key Takeaways Sunderland are actively pursuing Lens midfielder Abdul Samed in a proposed loan deal, negotiations are progressing smoothly.

Abdul Samed, a Ghanaian international, brings composure and experience to the midfield, having played in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The potential arrival of Abdul Samed may signal the exit of Pierre Ekwah, whose consistency issues have put him out of favor at Sunderland.

Sunderland are set for a frantic end to the transfer window, with a host of incomings and outgoings expected to happen before deadline day, and RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has emerged as a target.

While much of the transfer speculation has circulated around the Black Cats' pursuit of a striker, it appears the Wearsiders are also aiming to bring in a midfielder.

According to French outlet, L'Equipe, Sunderland are pursuing an agreement for Abdul Samed.

While an agreement is yet to be reached between the clubs, negotiations are said to be progressing well, with a proposed loan deal on the table.

What Abdul Samed would bring to the Stadium of Light

Abdul Samed is a combative defensive-midfielder, who currently plies his trade with Ligue 1 club, Lens.

Known for his composure on the ball, the Ghanaian international has become a vital part of the well-oiled Lens machine over recent years and assisted them to a 2nd and 7th place finish in the last two seasons.

Over the last couple of years, the 24-year-old has been a linchpin in the side that achieved Champions League football, and along with Paris Saint Germain, the club have been one of the most stylish outfits in the division.

Salis Abdul Samed's career stats by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Clermont Foot 44 1 0 Lens 72 1 1

Abdul Samed is also an experienced international and has 19 caps for Ghana. Notably, the 24-year-old played at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar and shared a pitch with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

However, since Will Still took over as manager, the 24-year-old has not featured in the starting eleven, which has alerted Sunderland to his current situation.

Although central-midfield is a strong area of the pitch for the Black Cats, the reported interest in Abdul Samed could signal the end for one of their wanted men.

Abdul Samed arrival could spell the end for Ekwah

Given the strength of Sunderland's central midfield, the only logical explanation for the Abdul Samed move must be that the Wearsiders are willing to offload Pierre Ekwah.

Although Ekwah has impressed at times during his spell in the North East, the Frenchman has struggled for consistency and has therefore fallen down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats signed Alan Browne from Preston End earlier this summer, and he slotted straight into the Sunderland side for their opening Championship game. Furthermore, Chris Rigg has improved rapidly, meaning the 22-year-old is no longer fancied.

At one point, Ekwah was performing so well that his former side, West Ham United, were linked with a return for the midfielder, as per ExWHUEmployee, but a move never materialised.

This summer, the central midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Italian side, Udinese, although it was reported that the Black Cats turned down an offer of £4.3m, as per French journalist, Loic Tanzi.

Recent reports claimed that French side, Saint Étienne, are interested in signing the player, as per Foot Mercato. It has also been reported that Sunderland want £5-5.9 million for Ekwah, which is a reasonable fee seeing as he is not expected to feature much this season.

A crucial detail to any departure is the sell-on clause that Sunderland agreed with West Ham. The clause is reportedly set at 35%, as per ExWHUEmployee, meaning that if Ekwah were sold for £5m, then the Wearsiders would receive £3.25m.

While Sunderland should be aiming to receive more money for the central midfielder, it seems likely he will depart for this kind of figure.

Related Sunderland asking price revealed as French club join Pierre Ekwah race Pierre Ekwah has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer

The signing of Abdul Samed is one that should strengthen the side's midfield. With Dan Neil, Rigg, and Browne already in the club's arsenal, Sunderland are not short of talent in central midfield.

The arrival of Abdul Samed should spell the end for Ekwah. While the 22-year-old has impressed in streaks, he would not be a huge loss for the Black Cats.

With numerous other targets identified, it promises to be a busy couple of days on Wearside before deadline day.