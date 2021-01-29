Sunderland set to strike transfer agreement with Rangers for 26-year-old

Sunderland are set to sign Rangers winger Jordan Jones on loan ahead of this weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Jones has endured a tough time at Rangers since arriving at Ibrox from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2019.

The 26-year-old has made only four league starts for Rangers, scoring one goal in only 19 appearances for the club.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sunderland and Newcastle?

1 of 15 Who has won more FA Cup finals? Newcastle Sunderland

Jones hasn’t featured for Rangers since the end of October, after being banned following a breach of COVID regulations.

A loan move away from Ibrox now looks to be on the cards for Jones, who looks set to join Sunderland on loan, as per the Daily Mail.

The Northern Ireland international – who has been at Middlesbrough earlier on in his career – could sign in time for Sunderland’s clash with Gillingham.

Lee Johnson’s side sit seventh in League One, and have a game in hand on a few teams above them in the league table.

The Verdict

I really like Jones as a player. He has been linked with a few Championship moves over the last year, so it’s a coup for Sunderland to get him in.

He was excellent whilst at Kilmarnock, but for some reason, it just hasn’t worked out for him at Ibrox and Steven Gerrard hasn’t taken too much of a liking to him.

A loan move, then, would suit both parties. Jones gets regular game time under his belt, and Gerrard gets a player off the wage bill and frees up space for someone to come in.