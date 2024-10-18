Sunderland are set to be backed in the January transfer window after a promising start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Mackems are off to a flyer so far this season, sitting top of the tree, after Regis Le Bris has impressed with his youthful Sunderland side so far.

Football Insider has indicated that Le Bris will be supported by the Sunderland board with backing this winter.

Reports have already emerged of links with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returning to his boyhood club, which could just be the start of Speakman's plans to ensure a proper fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland could be a bigger threat than they already are following the conclusion of the January window.

Sunderland set to strengthen in January as pundit issues "nip and tuck" scenario with promotion hopefuls

Carlton Palmer has exclusively revealed to FLW that he believes that with Sunderland's form and backing in January, they could provide a sensational run in with fellow promotion hopefuls.

"Sunderland have had a fantastic start to the season. They sit top of the table at present.

"Sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, has said that they will back the manager in the January transfer window. They've already got a big squad, so they will assess what they have and see if players will want to move on.

"One high profile name that has been linked in a very serious way is Jordan Henderson. I think if they're top of the league or there about going into January, that would be a huge signing for Sunderland. Obviously, there would be a huge financial aspect, but it could be the catalyst that gets them over the line in terms of promotion.

"The areas Regis Le Bris would want to fill is a Henderson-type midfielder who would help the younger players with his experience, plus a striker and cover in full-back areas. Those are the four or five priorities that I believe Le Bris would be looking at.

"Sheffield United are going really well under Chris Wilder, Leeds will be there or there about come the end of the season, obviously picking up the injuries they've picked up, like Ampadu and Gruev, who look set to be out till January, which could be a major problem for the Whites.

"Leeds should've taken three points off Sunderland, but obviously the Blades and Leeds will be looking over their shoulder at Sunderland. Wilder will also be looking to be backed this January, but the only way he would, is if the club is sold.

"Daniel Farke will be hoping he is also supported in the next transfer window as well, so, it is going to be a nip and tuck pretty much till the end of the season, and it will be up for debate who gets one and two, and who potentially gets the play-off place.

"It will be a very strong play-offs this season. Burnley, West Brom, Leeds and Watford currently hold the places in the top six, so to pick the promotion three is going to be very difficult."

Sunderland backing could see promotion race as one for the ages

So far this campaign, it has shown the high calibre of teams gunning for promotion to the Premier League.

The 2024/25 Championship table so far, as per FotMob 1. Sunderland 19 2. Sheffield United 19 3. Burnley 18 4. West Brom 17 5. Leeds United 16 6. Watford 16

Whilst Sunderland are currently top, Sheffield United are looking formidable, still remaining unbeaten, and will be put to the test with a tricky away encounter at Leeds, who will also have their hat in the ring.

In the past few seasons, the Championship has seen promotion races decided fairly early on, with both Burnley and Leicester City wrapping up the title with not much competition.

Speakman can provide the Mackems with a solid backing like he has done in his reign so far as Sporting Director, and after their failures to compete with strong teams in the Championship, this campaign could be different.

It is set to be a fascinating showdown after January, and expect Sunderland to still be in with a chance.