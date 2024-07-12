Highlights Blondy Nna Noukeu offered Sunderland contract after successful trial.

Simon Moore has already been recruited.

But with Nathan Bishop and Alex Bass both leave the club in recent weeks, with the latter departing permanently, another keeper may be required.

Sunderland could be set to make their third signing of the summer.

Goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu has been offered a contract at the Stadium of Light following a successful trial on Wearside - according to Michael Graham - and the shot-stopper could come in as a much-needed second or third-choice option.

The experienced Simon Moore has already been recruited following the end of his contract at Coventry City, but both Nathan Bishop and Alex Bass have departed Wearside in recent weeks, with the latter securing a permanent exit after failing to assert himself as a starter.

Bishop, meanwhile, has been loaned out to Wycombe Wanderers and will be looking to secure a decent amount of game time at Adams Park next term.

The departures of Bass and Bishop mean that another keeper probably needs to be recruited in the coming weeks, even though they have already managed to get a deal over the line for Moore.

There are other areas that they may want to strengthen before the window closes, with the striker department clearly needing to be looked at after the Black Cats' disapppointment in front of goal last term.

Jack Clarke may have been a regular scorer for them during the 2023/24 campaign, but there are no guarantees that he will stay or be in form during the 2024/25 season.

Unfortunately for them, they haven't been able to recruit any forwards at this stage, with a goalkeeper and midfielder Alan Browne their only two summer signings thus far after offloading some of their former first-teamers earlier this summer.

Sunderland 2024 summer departures (senior team) Play Sold/Loaned/Released Jack Diamond Released Bradley Dack Released Corry Evans Released Alex Bass Sold to AFC Wimbledon Nathan Bishop Loaned to Wycombe Wanderers (As of July 12th, 2024)

Sunderland offer Blondy Nna Noukeu a contract

The Cameroon-born keeper hasn't got a huge number of senior appearances under his belt.

In fact, he failed to make a single competitive appearance for Stoke City during his time there, before he was released this summer.

He also only made three appearances at Crawley Town, with the bulk of his senior game time coming in the National League with Southend United.

Even with Southend, he only appeared 13 times, so it remains to be seen whether he's seen as a potential first-team option or someone who needs to be loaned out if he does end up making the switch to Wearside.

A contract has been offered to the player, according to reporter Graham. And considering the player willingly went there for a trial, you feel it's only a matter of time before he puts pen to paper on a contract there.

Anthony Patterson looks set to remain between the sticks for Sunderland

At this stage, it looks as though Patterson will be retaining his starting spot.

That isn't a surprise considering how well he has performed in recent years.

But with Nna Noukeu potentially coming in as the club's second and (possibly) final goalkeeper addition of the summer, that reinforces how safe Patterson's starting spot is at this stage, although the ex-Potter could challenge him for a place in the first 11 in the future.

It wouldn't be a massive shock if a third goalkeeper signing comes in and the ex-Stoke man is loaned out, but considering there are some talented young keepers at the Stadium of Light, it would be difficult to see more than one more signing arriving in this department this summer.

That signing looks set to be Nna Noukeu.