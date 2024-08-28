It has been reported that Sunderland are in talks with not one, but two central-midfielders, as the club look set to sign Milan Aleksic from Serbian side FK Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac.

According to Mozzart Sport, Aleksic is moving to the North East in a transfer worth up to €3.7m, including bonuses. It is believed the central-midfielder will sign a four-year-deal on Wearside.

Along with the reported fees, the people of Kragujevac will also receive a percentage of any future sale. The potential deal would be the biggest in the Serbian side's history.

At 18 years of age, it is likely that the signing of Aleksic is one for the future, rather than for now.

The proposed deal for Aleksic came shortly after the club were reportedly interested in signing RC Lens midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, as per French outlet, L'Equipe.

Aleksic has huge potential

Aleksic has been hailed in Serbia as a super talented midfielder, with heaps of potential, and he seems set to take the next step in what could be a promising career for the Serbian.

Having come through the ranks at FK Cukaricki and Partizan Belgrade, the central-midfielder was eager for first team football and secured a move to Radnicki in 2023.

Since signing for Radnicki, the 18-year-old has gone on to play 36 times for the Serbian outfit, scoring six and assisting ten.

Milan Aleksic's career statistics - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 36 6 10

For a club of Radnicki's stature, it will always be difficult to resist interest from abroad, and with Sunderland interested in the youngster, they look set to cash-in.

Indeed, the sale of Aleksic would be the biggest in the club's history, but it would also represent the highest fee that Sunderland owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, has spent on a player during his tenure. The record amount currently stands at £2.5m for the signing of Nazariy Rusyn.

Louis-Dreyfus building a squad for the future

Along with director of football, Kristjaan Speakman, Louis-Dreyfus is looking to build a team for the future at Sunderland. Ever since his arrival at the club, the Wearsiders have primarily pursued upcoming talent across Europe.

With the aim of making the club more sustainable, the Black Cats have focused on signing young players with a sprinkle of experience.

Among the current contingent, Sunderland possess several key assets under the age of 20. Notably, the North East outfit currently have Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, who have both been linked with Premier League moves in the past.

Last season, the club fielded the youngest side in the division, with an average age of 21. This season has followed a similar trend, with the Wearsiders fielding the youngest side in the Championship, with a slightly older age of 22.7.

Although Louis-Dreyfus has mainly pursued younger talent, he acknowledged that the club needed more experience and made a couple of experienced signings, including Alan Browne and Simon Moore.

Related Sunderland set to swoop for Lens midfielder as Pierre Ekwah exit looms large Sunderland are pursuing a loan deal for RC Lens midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, while Pierre Ekwah's exit looks likely.

With just days to go until the transfer window closes, Sunderland are looking to complete several deals before the deadline.

Along with Abdul Samed, it appears the club have agreed a deal to sign Aleksic for a reported €3.7m including bonuses.

At 18 years of age, the Serbian should be seen as a signing for the future, but he will certainly add strength in depth to the Black Cats' talented midfield.