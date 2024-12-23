Harrison Jones is closing on a contract extension at Championship side Sunderland.

This is according to the Sunderland Echo, who have revealed that the Black Cats have made great progress in their quest to tie Jones down to an extension.

The attacking midfielder, 19, is currently the captain of the club's U21 skipper after the summer departure of Ellis Taylor, and could potentially make a first-team breakthrough sooner rather than later.

Harrison Jones' Premier League 2 campaign (2024/25) (All competitions) Appearances 8 Goals 1 Assists 4 (Correct as of December 23rd, 2024)

Unfortunately for him, he's at the club at a time when the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are shining, with the teenage pair establishing themselves as two of the most promising youngsters in the English second tier.

Bradley Dack and Elliot Embleton's summer exits may have given Jones the opportunity to move up to the senior team, but it could be difficult for him to become a vital first-teamer under Regis Le Bris anytime soon.

Despite this, it looks as though the Wearside outfit aren't keen to let the player go permanently anytime soon.

Harrison Jones set to extend Sunderland stay

The Sunderland Echo have reported that the Black Cats are closing in on tying Jones down to a new contract.

It's believed his stay at the Stadium of Light is set to be extended until the summer of 2026, with the club having the option of activating a one-year extension after that.

The attacking midfielder will continue working with Le Bris' side, before a call will be made on whether to retain him or loan him out during the January window.

It seems likely that he will be loaned out, with the club keen for him to win more first-team opportunities.

Sunderland have made the right call to tie Harrison Jones down to new deal

Tying Jones down to a new deal is a positive - because he's clearly a promising player who could make some first-team contributions in the future.

Even if he doesn't make the grade, he could still be sold for a fee, which would be a positive for the Black Cats.

He should be loaned out during the January window though.

Le Bris may be prepared to play young players, but he will also want experience during their promotion push and it wouldn't be a surprise if he falls further down the pecking order due to winter additions.

Battling against the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United for a Premier League place is an exciting challenge for Jones, but he needs to prioritise game time, and a January loan move should be on the minds of both parties.