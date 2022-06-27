Sunderland set to run the rule over Aberdeen player

Championship newcomers Sunderland are set to run the rule over Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver in pre-season training, according to Football Scotland’s live transfer blog (June 27, 3:39pm).

The 19-year-old winger has recently been on trial at Sheffield Wednesday, the club that the Black Cats bested in the League One play-off semi-finals last season before going on to defeat Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley.

However, MacIver’s time training with the Yorkshire outfit failed to materialise into the Owls making a move for his services on a permanent basis.

Now, the Scottish teenager is set to prove his worth to Sunderland in a bid to earn a deal south of the border, with his contract at Pittodrie now expired.

MacIver failed to make a senior appearance for Aberdeen during his time at the club, and spent the majority of the 2021-22 season on loan at Highland League side Huntly in the fifth tier of Scottish football, scoring three times and notching three assists in 18 appearances.

The Verdict

MacIver has had a little experience of senior football, but it hasn’t been at a significant level.

There’s clearly something there though for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland to offer him trials, although it says something that the Owls opted not to pursue his signature.

What is more likely is Sunderland will take a look at the Scot for their under-23 side, which ply their trade in the Premier League 2 competition.

A plethora of Sunderland youngsters from that squad departed this summer, and MacIver could potentially be an addition to that group.