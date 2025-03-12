Championship promotion-chasers Sunderland are reportedly interested in a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland as his contract expires in the summer, but they face competition for his services from Premier League outfit Ipswich Town.

Shankland has emerged as one of the Scottish Premiership's leading marksmen in recent seasons with the Jambos, and has won 16 caps for Scotland as a result of his strong form at the club.

He made his name at Queen's Park as a youngster, before a failed move to Aberdeen saw him loaned out to numerous lower-league Scottish clubs as he tried to make an impact. Shankland then scored regularly in the Scottish Championship with Ayr United and Dundee United, and has been with Hearts since 2022 after one season with Belgian side Beerschot.

The 29-year-old is fast approaching the end of his contract at Tynecastle Park, and looks set to leave the Scottish capital in search of a new challenge after failing to hit his previous heights this season. A move south of the border could be on the cards, if reports are to be believed.

Sunderland register interest in Lawrence Shankland ahead of summer contract expiry

Sunderland have seriously impressed in the Championship this season, and look set for a place in the play-offs with the chance to get back into the Premier League after eight years away potentially at stake.

They are bound to be busy in the summer transfer window regardless of league status, and transfer reporter Graeme Bailey has told NotTheOldFirm that the Black Cats could be set to make a move for Shankland soon.

Bailey claims that Sunderland are among a number of clubs that have engaged with his agents and registered their interest, with relegation-threatened top-flight side Ipswich Town also named as a possible suitor.

Lawrence Shankland's Hearts statistics (2022-present) Appearances 128 Goals 63 Assists 21

He is thought to be open to a move to English football, which is no surprise as he approaches 30-years-old, but a potential move to Saudi Arabia also can’t be ruled out, according to Bailey.

Numerous clubs have been linked with a move for Shankland in windows gone by, but Hearts Standard reported in January that no club had made a concrete offer for his services that month amid apparent interest from Turkey. Sunderland may well have a decent chance of sealing his signature if they wish to pursue a deal ahead of his contract expiry.

Sunderland should only go for Shankland if they are in the Championship next season

Regis Le Bris' side have certainly not struggled going forward so far this term, with their 55 goals scored being the fourth-highest among all Championship teams up to now.

Wilson Isidor has shone as their main centre-forward, so much so that his loan from Zenit St. Petersburg was made into a permanent deal in the winter window, while Eliezer Mayenda has really proven his worth in recent weeks by stepping off the bench to score some vital goals as they aim to cement their place inside the top six.

With that said, numerous different scenarios are likely to play out the summer, dependent on which league the Wearside outfit will be playing in, in 2025/26. If they do go up, then they will likely want to add a striker of real quality to compete with Isidor, while if they were to stay down, the French forward could well depart for a higher-placed team.

Shankland is undoubtedly a great goalscorer at a certain level, after he netted 24 league goals in each of his first two campaigns with Hearts. He has dropped off this season, however, with just four strikes in all competitions, which has seen him receive backlash from sections of the Tynecastle support.

He will be 30-years-old by the time next season rolls around too, so is clearly not getting any younger, but Sunderland could do a lot worse than bring him in as depth for next season if they are still a second-tier side. The Premier League does feel like too big a jump for the 16-cap Scotland international as it stands, but some good form over the coming months could see the Black Cats make a move regardless.