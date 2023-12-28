If there is one thing that new Sunderland head coach Michael Beale needs to try and do immediately, it is get a goal or two out of the strikers he has on the books at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats' recruitment team signed four new attackers over the summer - Mason Burstow on loan from Chelsea as well as the permanent additions of Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Semedo, but none of the four are yet to hit the back of the net for their new side as we approach the end of 2023.

Sunderland Striker Championship Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Luis Semedo Mason Burstow Nazariy Rusyn Eliezer Mayenda Appearances 13 11 9 7 Goals 0 0 0 0 xG (Expected Goals) 1.43 0.84 1.18 0.51 Assists 0 1 1 0 xA (Expected Assists) 0.08 0.30 0.46 0.02 Big Chances Missed 3 0 0 0 Aerial Duels Won Per Match 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.3 Successful Dribbles Per Match 0 0.4 0 0.4 Possession Lost Per Match 1.8 5.5 2.6 4.4 (Stats Correct As Of December 28, 2023)

In 40 combined league appearances, no goals have been scored, and that is set to put the Wearside club into the transfer market in January - and one familiar name has now been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.

Stansfield on Sunderland radar as Ipswich Town set to be rivalled

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Sunderland are keeping tabs on the situation of Fulham striker Jay Stansfield ahead of the January transfer window reopening as there is an interest in signing the 21-year-old.

Stansfield has been in fine form for Sunderland's Championship rivals Birmingham City on loan from the Cottagers this season, scoring seven times in 21 appearances and he has featured not just up-front, but also in attacking midfielder and winger roles for the Blues.

It isn't just Sunderland that are keen on Stansfield though, with Ipswich Town, who are gunning for automatic promotion to the Premier League, also reported by their local media last week to be keen on the hot-shot, and with George Hirst now sidelined with a hamstring injury, that interest could be ramped up.

Stansfield is not the first striker that Sunderland have been linked with recently, with Japanese forward Mao Hosoya and Sevilla B's Gambian attacker Musa Drammeh both also on their radar.

Should Fulham recall Stansfield though in January from Birmingham to loan him out once more or even sell him for the right price, then Sunderland could be near the top of the queue for his services and he would likely be a priority target if available.

Mowbray: Stansfield was a summer Sunderland transfer target

Sunderland's interest in Stansfield is not exactly new however - it is just a reinvigorated one thanks to their desperation for a striker who is proven in scoring goals.

Earlier in the season, previous Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray confirmed that the club tried hard to bring Stansfield to Wearside in the summer, but it was Birmingham where he ended up at instead.

“Yeah, I think so," Mowbray said in November when asked if he thought that Stansfield would have joined the club.

“I never got to the point of expecting him to arrive the next day but it’s something we chased pretty hard.

“I did have a conversation with him, I spoke to his manager at Fulham and they were pretty sound and happy that he was coming here.

"For whatever reason, that didn’t happen.”