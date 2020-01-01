Sunderland set to review status of Leeds United defender

Leeds United loanee Laurens de Bock could reportedly leave Sunderland in January, with the North East club set to review his loan deal.

The Belgian defender joined the Black Cats in September but has failed to make much of an impact at the Stadium of Light.

De Bock has only made 10 appearances for Sunderland this season and seems to have slipped behind 21-year-old Denver Hume in the pecking order in recent weeks.

It appears that the left-back’s time at the Stadium of Light may now be about to come to an end.

It is understood there is a January recall clause in his season-long loan deal, something which, according to the Chronicle Live, Phil Parkinson is set to review.

In a recent interview, Parkinson said: “Laurens signed for the season but his loan deal has a recall clause in it and we’ll be looking at it after the New Year’s Day game against Fleetwood.”

De Bock has been an outcast at Leeds in recent years, not starting since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa last summer, so it seems unlikely that he would have a place in the first-team squad if he did return.

The report has claimed that there are a number of Belgian clubs interested in securing the services of the defender in January.

De Bock has made just seven appearances since joining Leeds in January 2018, with his most recent game coming in March 2017.

The Verdict

De Bock’s time in Sunderland has not been hugely impressive, so in many ways, it is no surprise that his time at the Stadium of Light may be coming to an end.

The Belgian’s time in English football has hardly gone to plan, so a move back to Belgium may be the best thing for him at this point.

The 27-year-old has never featured under Bielsa, so you’d imagine Leeds would be happy to see him sold permanently.