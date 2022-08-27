Sunderland set to name 58-y/o as Alex Neil’s successor

Sunderland are set to name Tony Mowbray as their new manager as Alex Neil prepares to depart for Stoke City.

It’s been a hectic few days for the Black Cats, who lost to Norwich City this afternoon, with the major talk around the club being Neil’s decision to take up the vacant managerial role at the Bet365 Stadium.

That has left the Sunderland hierarchy with a decision to make in terms of his replacement and reporter Alan Myers has revealed that Mowbray is the man they have turned to.

The 58-year-old is currently out of work after he left Blackburn this summer after five years at Ewood Park, so there won’t be any hassle in terms of agreeing compensation for him to take over.

Should the move be finalised, it will see Mowbray return to the north-east, with the former Middlesbrough manager a firm favourite on Teesside having made over 300 appearances for the club and also spent time as boss at the Riverside Stadium.

Mowbray has won promotion from this level in the past with West Brom.

The verdict

This is not the sort of appointment that will really excite the fans but Mowbray could be capable of building on the good work that Neil has done.

He encourages an attacking style of play and it’s worth noting that he didn’t receive much backing at Blackburn in recent years, so he will hope to get more support with Sunderland.

Ultimately though, it’s a big call from the board at Sunderland and it’s one that needs to pay off for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.