Highlights Sunderland are set to miss out on signing of Alan Virginius from Ligue 1 side Lille.

The BlackCats had been credited with an interest in the winger, who has struggled for game time with his current club.

However, the 21-year-old now looks set to join Lille's French top-flight rivals, Clermont Foot.

It looks as though Sunderland are set to miss out on the signing of Lille winger Alan Virginius.

That's after a report from French outlet L'Equipe claimed that the 21-year-old is set to join Clermont Foot on loan.

Sunderland credited with Virginius interest

Having joined Lille from Sochaux back in the summer of 2022, Virginius has found game time hard to come by during the current campaign.

However, the French youth international has since found game time hard to come by in the North of France, something that appears to have caught the attention of other clubs, with the January transfer window now open.

Alan Virginius Lille first-team record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 5 0 0 2022/23 18 1 0 As of 8th January 2024

According to recent reports from Foot Mercato, Virginius had been cleared for a move away from Lille this month, in search of more regular game time.

It was thought that Sunderland were among the clubs who were keen to secure the services of the 21-year-old this month.

But while Virginius now looks set to get his move, it seems unlikely that his next destination will be the Stadium of Light.

As per this latest update from L'Equipe, it is Clermont Foot who now look as though they are set to win the race to sign Virginius from Lille.

It is thought that the winger will join the club on loan until the end of the season, in a deal that will not include the option to buy.

Clermont Foot will have beaten out a number of clubs in the race to sign Virginius, with Swiss side Young Boys previously reported to have made an offer to sign the winger on loan, with the option to buy.

Currently, Clermont Foot are bottom of the French top-flight standings, and are five points from safety at the halfway stage of the Ligue 1 season.

Sunderland still in Championship play-off hunt

With Virginius seemingly set to move elsewhere, Sunderland will have to look to other targets in this window, to boost their hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place this season.

The Black Cats, who recently appointed Michael Beale as manager, are currently sixth in the second-tier standings, with 40 points from 26 league games this season.

Following the disappointment of their FA Cup defeat to rivals Newcastle United on Saturday, Sunderland return to Championship action this weekend, when they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

You imagine this new will likely be somewhat disappointing for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

The 20-year-old status as a player in one of the top league in Europe, could have made him a useful addition to Beale's side at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, at his age and as an exciting young attacker, it does feel as though he could have fit in well, with the rest of the Black Cats' squad had he made this move.

As a result, this update may be seen as something of a setback for Sunderland, with the pressure now on to find alternative targets in the market.