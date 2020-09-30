Sunderland set to miss out on transfer target

Sunderland look set to miss out on attacking target Mateo Bajamich with him set to sign for MLS side Houston Dynamo in the near future.

The Black Cats have started this season in Sky Bet League One well with them winning two and drawing one, playing Oxford United and Peterborough United – likely promotion rivals – in the process.

Phil Parkinson may still be looking to add to his side further in the coming days, though, but it is likely that Bajamich is not going to be heading to Wearside.

The Sunderland Echo has reported the striker as a target for the Black Cats but Instituto vice-president Mariano Carbonari has told PLX that he is set to head stateside.

He said:

“The sale of Bajamich is not closed but it is well advanced. The US club improved conditions.”

Sunderland, then, are missing out on a target and it remains to be seen if they are going to try and add another attacker or leave things as they are.

The season has started well but it’s set to be a long, testing campaign for everyone involved this year and making sure your squad is as good as it can be is crucial at this point in the window.

Phil Parkinson will be weighing that up, then, before deciding whether another move needs to be made.