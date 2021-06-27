Sunderland set to make transfer approach for Manchester United man

Sunderland are yet to make any new signings this summer, but Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith could be the first one through the door as a loan bid is set to be made, per the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats’ interest was reported days ago by the Sunderland Echo but now Lee Johnson and his transfer team are set to firm that up with an offer, with the 20-year-old set to be let out for the season by the Red Devils.

A full Northern Ireland international, Galbraith was a regular for United’s under-23 squad last season but according to the Echo, they’re ready to send the central midfielder out on loan into the EFL, preferably to a team where he will be guaranteed game-time.

And with Sunderland having hardly any midfielders to choose from right now having released three of them this summer, Galbraith would probably be a sure-fire starter under Johnson and that could sway United’s decision.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sunderland played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Wolves 3-0 win 0-0 draw 1-1 draw 1-0 loss

Galbraith has made one brief senior appearance for United in the Europa League in 2019 against Astana, but he has not been out on loan yet – that could be set to change.

The Verdict

Despite Johnson probably having money to spend on permanent transfers this summer, Sunderland also need to utilise the loan market to best effect in order to bolster their squad.

It worked somewhat for them when Dion Sanderson came in last season and the addition of Galbraith could provide a talented, creative presence in the engine room.

Johnson got rid of Josh Scowen, Max Power and Grant Leadbitter following the play-off defeat to Lincoln so there’s room for multiple additions in that particular part of the pitch.

Galbraith could be the first of many – but first Sunderland need to firm their interest up and make an actual offer, and then they must wait to see where United think the best fit is for the Northern Irishman.