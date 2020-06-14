Sunderland set to make contract offer to Championship defender

Sunderland are set to offer Bailey Wright a permanent contract with the club according to a report from Chronicle Live.

Wright has spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with Phil Parkinson’s side, and has impressed in his five appearances for the Black Cats.

The defender is out-of-contract with Bristol City at the end of this year’s campaign, and it seems unlikely that he’ll earn a new deal with Lee Johnson’s side heading into the summer.

The Robins are currently challenging for promotion into the Premier League, and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be able to force his way into the starting XI anytime soon at Ashton Gate.

Wright will be frustrated at how Sunderland’s season has been concluded, with it recently being announced that the majority of League One clubs have agreed to curtail this year’s campaign, which has led to the Black Cats missing out on a top-six finish this term.

Sunderland have been somewhat of a ‘sleeping giant’ over the years, and will be hoping they can win a long overdue promotion back into the Championship next season.

The Black Cats have finished eighth in the League One table after the third tier standings were finalised on a PPG (points per game) basis.

The Verdict:

I think this is a smart move by Sunderland.

Wright has really impressed me when he has featured for the Black Cats, and it’s a shame that he picked up an injury during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

He’s a real leader on the pitch, and you would imagine that he’ll be tempted by a permanent move to Sunderland, especially after they missed out on an opportunity to finish inside the top-six in League One this season.

I think he’s exactly the type of player that the club should be looking to sign, as they’ve missed having a leader in their team, and he could play a key role in their promotion bid next season in the third tier.