Sunderland are preparing a £3m bid for Everton striker Tom Cannon as they look to bring the Irishman in permanently, according to Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are keen to take him on a full-time basis because they think he would be a good investment for the future, with the player only likely to get better and improve considering his age.

The Championship outfit haven't been afraid to fork out on transfer fees to bring players to the Stadium of Light in the past year or so, with the likes of Daniel Ballard and Jack Clarke both joining permanently from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur last year.

They also agreed a fee with Birmingham City for Jobe Bellingham - and could plot an ambitious move for another young player in Cannon with Tony Mowbray's side seemingly focused on bringing in youngsters that they can improve and sell on for a tidy profit in the future.

Who else is interested in Tom Cannon?

The Wearside outfit won't be alone in the race to recruit the 20-year-old, with Luton Town also taking an interest.

This is despite the fact they have already recruited Chiedozie Ogbene and have the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow at their disposal as other forward options.

Rob Edwards is seemingly in the market for another striker though - and could potentially decide to play Ogbene at wing-back to make room for Cannon to come in.

Unsurprisingly, Preston North End remain in the race and could also make a bid for the Irishman, although it remains to be seen whether they would be able to match any offers launched by Luton and the Black Cats.

Would this be a good signing for Sunderland?

This would be an excellent move for the Black Cats who are in desperate need of adding another forward to their squad.

Luis Semedo has come in and that's a boost with Ross Stewart still out of action, but more depth is required with Ellis Simms not returning and Jewison Benneitte potentially needing to go out on loan to develop, with his game time potentially set to be limited.

Cannon has already proved his worth in the second tier and you feel he would be an asset under a manager who has a great track record when it comes to developing young players, with the likes of John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan and Jack Clarke benefitting from his expertise in recent years.

This signing would also match up with their current transfer strategy of bringing young players in - and this is another reason why the 20-year-old would be an excellent addition if they can get a deal over the line.

Sean Dyche will want to have a big budget this summer and will welcome more revenue, but the Toffees could be quite difficult to deal with at the negotiating table so the Wearside club should have alternative targets lined up too.

Considering the need to address this area, they probably have plenty of players on their radar and Cannon will just be one of those.