Sunderland set to interview former club hero regarding vacant managerial role

Sunderland are planning to interview Roy Keane regarding the vacant managerial spot at The Stadium of Light, according to MailOnline.

The Black Cats parted company with Lee Johnson following a 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, with Sunderland still well in contention for an automatic promotion place.

Keane, who led the Wearsiders to the Championship title in 2007, is deemed as the perfect kind of character to help get the Black Cats over the line.

Sunderland currently sit in third place and are five points from the League One summit, whilst they are just two points from Wigan Athletic in second.

Keane is often seen on Sky Sports as he continues his punditry work, after leaving his role at Nottingham Forest as an assistant coach back in 2019.

The report states that the club’s are hierarchy are hoping to speak to Keane in the coming days as they continue their pursuit of finding Johnson’s successor.

The Verdict

This has the potential to be a very exciting appointment, with Keane seeing success during his last stint with the Wearsiders.

His lack of coaching experience in the last few years will not come as a concern, as he has continued to impress with his punditry over the last few years, with his insight and passion for certain situations.

It is a difficult job to walk into, given the immediate pressure to succeed with a lot still to play for in the north-east.

However, Keane has the character and ability to make a move to Sunderland work.