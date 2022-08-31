Sunderland set to finalise transfer swoop for Manchester United player

Sunderland are expected to complete the signing of Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United.

The creative attacker, who joined the Red Devils in a big-money move from Atalanta in 2021, has struggled to nail down a regular place in the first-team, which is understandable given his age.

Therefore, he had a loan spell to Rangers in the previous campaign, where he scored three goals in ten league games, and another temporary switch is expected this season.

And, reporter Craig Hope has revealed that the Black Cats have won the race to bring the Ivory Coast international in.

“Sunderland are closing in on a loan move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.”

Given the level of competition for his signature, this would be a real coup for the Wearside outfit and new boss Tony Mowbray, who is in charge of the side for tonight’s game against Rotherham at the Stadium of Light.

Diallo could be one of several new additions before the deadline as the hierarchy look to beef up Mowbray’s squad ahead of the buy period.

The verdict

This is an exciting bit of business for Sunderland as Diallo is a player with huge potential and he could thrive in the Championship.

He perhaps didn’t play as often as he would’ve wanted at Rangers but there’s no doubt he benefited from the experience and he will see this as a great opportunity to show what he can do.

For Sunderland, they’re about to get a player who will provide more quality in the final third in what has been a productive window despite the managerial change.

