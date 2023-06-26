Since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became the owner of Sunderland, the recruitment drive of the Black Cats has been focused around promising young talents who can make an impact almost straight away in the first-team.

And that has already been no different this summer with the additions of Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo, Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis - it's not just other clubs youngsters though who get a chance.

As we saw last season, if you're good enough you're old enough and that's exactly what happened when Chris Rigg was given an opportunity in the first-team by Tony Mowbray at the age of just 15.

Rigg was featuring for Sunderland's under-18's in the 2021-22 season at the age of just 14 and having continued his development at not only that level but for the under-21's and for England's youth sides, Rigg was handed a senior debut in January when coming off the bench against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The midfielder made two further appearances in the competition against Fulham and even had a goal ruled out for offside at Craven Cottage, but ever since his emergence into Sunderland's senior setup there has been transfer links to other clubs.

What clubs have been linked with Chris Rigg?

Premier League outfits have been tracking Rigg for some time thanks to his involvement in the England youth setup, with major interest coming from Manchester United.

It's not just the Red Devils though that have been keen on Rigg - it's Sunderland's bitter North East rivals Newcastle United as well.

Rigg's family are supporters of the Magpies and there has been concern that he could be taken to St James' Park for absolutely nothing as he was not under an official contract at Sunderland, but his future is now set to be decided.

Chris Rigg to sign Sunderland contract

As revealed by The Athletic, Rigg is set to sign a two-year scholarship with Sunderland and reported back for pre-season training at the Academy of Light on Monday.

Rigg, as mentioned, was free to go elsewhere if he wished due to his age, having only just turned 16 last week, but it appears that his first-team experience in the FA Cup last season may have swayed him into remaining on Wearside and not opting for a Premier League move.

The teenager however cannot become a professional with Sunderland until he turns 17 years of age, which will be on June 18, 2024, although he can agree to a pre-contract with the club before that as the same top flight outfits will no doubt still be keen to sign Rigg in the near future.