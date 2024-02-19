Michael Beale's time as Sunderland head coach is over after just two months in charge.

As first reported by the Sunderland Echo's Phil Smith, Beale is departing the Stadium of Light after back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

The Black Cats lost late on against the Blues at St. Andrew's, and that has proven to be the final straw for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, with the club said to have sacked Beale as opposed to a resignation, according to fellow Sunderland Echo writer James Copley.

Michael Beale's Sunderland tenure

Beale was appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor after a search that lasted nearly two weeks, but after just four victories in 12 matches managed, the 43-year-old has been given the boot from his second managerial job of the season, having also been sacked by Rangers of the Scottish Premiership.

He was seemingly not Sunderland's first-choice to replace Mowbray, who was seemingly let go of as he was critical of the recruitment team's failure to bring in an experienced Championship goalscorer to strengthen his attacking options.

Instead, Nazariy Rusyn was signed from Ukraine and three youngsters were brought in to complement him, but despite Mowbray having the Wearsiders just outside the play-off spots, he was still sacked in early December.

Will Still was approached and then-Varnamo boss Kim Hellberg was also spoken to by Sunderland before he headed to Hammarby, but in the end it was Beale who got the job two weeks after Mowbray's exit.

Beale got off to the worst possible start with a 3-0 home hammering by Coventry City just before Christmas, but then a run of three league matches unbeaten came, with wins over Hull City and Preston North End in that time making sure that the early criticism was eased.

Michael Beale's Results As Sunderland Head Coach Opponent Competition Result Scorline Coventry City (H) Championship 0-3 L Hull City (A) Championship 1-0 W Rotherham United (A) Championship 1-1 D Preston North End (H) Championship 2-0 W Newcastle United (H) FA Cup 0-3 L Ipswich Town (A) Championship 1-2 L Hull City (H) Championship 0-1 L Stoke City (H) Championship 3-1 W Middlesbrough (A) Championship 1-1 D Plymouth Argyle (H) Championship 3-1 W Huddersfield Town (A) Championship 0-1 L Birmingham City (A) Championship 1-2 L

A crushing FA Cup defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Newcastle United happened though in early January, and since then the Black Cats have picked up just seven points out of a possible 21, with wins coming against Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle.

Two losses though within the last week has proved to be too much for Louis-Dreyfus though, and perhaps an incident where Beale seemed to snub Trai Hume after being substituted was also to blame.

Mike Dodds set to replace Mick Beale in Sunderland manager's role

Sunderland fans will be wondering who is set to replace Beale in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, and for now the answer seems pretty apparent.

As reported by Sky Sports' Keith Downie, Sunderland assistant Mike Dodds will resume caretaker responsibilities until the end of the season, with just 13 games left to get the Black Cats into the play-offs.

Dodds was brought into the club back in the summer of 2021 as head of individual player development from Birmingham City, and after already taking over once temporarily in 2022 when Lee Johnson was dismissed, he did the same once more in December for three matches when Mowbray exited.

Leading Sunderland to wins over West Brom and Leeds, Dodds impressed and was promoted to Beale's assistant when he got the job, but now he will get an extended chance to throw his hat into the ring for what will be a permanent summer appointment, which is when Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will re-assess the situation