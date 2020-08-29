Sunderland set to complete transfer deal to sign defender

Sunderland are set to complete a deal to sign Arbenit Xhemajli after a successful trial period with the club according to Roker Report.

The defender featured for Sunderland in a recently friendly against Gateshead, and has evidently caught the eye in that match and in training with the Black Cats.

Xhemajli has been a free-agent since his contract with Swiss side Neuchâtel Xamax reached a conclusion, after spending three years with the club.

He’ll add much-needed depth to the Sunderland defence ahead of the new league season, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Championship.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table last season, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league standings on a PPG (points per game) basis.

This came after off-the-field events had called a temporary halt to fixtures across the country, which ultimately led to the 2019/20 season not being completed to the full 46 matches for each team.

Sunderland take on Bristol Rovers in their first league match of the season, which takes place at the Stadium of Light on the 12th September.

The Verdict:

He’s clearly made a good impression.

I’ll admit that I don’t know too much about Xhemajli, but Phil Parkinson has evidently been impressed with what he has seen from the defender.

Defence is certainly an area that could do with being strengthened by Sunderland as well, so it’s a move that makes sense for all parties involved.

If he can hit the ground running, then it could prove to be a really smart signing by the Black Cats this term.