Sunderland set to compete with Preston North End and QPR for signing of Tottenham player

Sunderland have entered the race to capture the signing of Troy Parrott this summer.

According to the Sunday World, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is a transfer target for the Black Cats.

Preston North End and QPR are also looking to sign the Irishman, who is seeking a temporary move away from Spurs.

The 20-year old spent the previous campaign on loan with MK Dons in the third division, where he helped the team achieve a 3rd place finish.

Parrott scored eight and assisted seven goals after a sluggish start to life in Milton Keynes.

His second half of the season was much more impressive and has now caught the attention of numerous Championship clubs.

Antonio Conte is set to take a closer look at the forward during pre-season before making any concrete decisions on his future.

But it would come as no surprise to see the youngster go out on loan to a second tier side in order to gain further experience at senior level.

Quiz: The big Sunderland summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Sunderland were founded in which year? 1885 1879 1880 1889

The Black Cats are preparing for life back in the Championship following promotion last season under Alex Neil.

Their campaign gets underway on July 31 with the visit of Coventry City to the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

Parrott would be an excellent signing for many Championship level clubs this summer.

The Spurs forward has a lot of potential and he has finally started to show some of that in 2022.

He is also still only 20 so still has so much in his game that is going to only improve as he continues to develop.

Sunderland have a great option up front in Ross Stewart, but finding another forward capable of bagging goals could be crucial to their chances of being competitive this season.

Gaining first team football on a regular basis is also the right path for Parrott to take, especially as he now looks to break into the Ireland national setup on a consistent basis.